Hospital patient in Chorley forced to wet himself

An amputee has hit out at hospital care after he was left alone for hours and was eventually forced to wet himself.

Diabetic Simon Janaway, 38, spent 13 days in Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital suffering from ulcers and an infected bone in his leg.

He has already lost his right leg and was waiting for a transfer to Royal Preston Hospital to have his left foot amputated. I have an ulcer in my left foot and the bone is infected,” said Simon, who uses a prosthetic leg.

“I was left with no flushing facilities so I had been having to use a commode and bottles to urinate in.

“On one occasion I was left with nine bottles in there just stacked up and you can imagine the smell. The tipping point came when I had been asking for a pee bottle since 8.30am one day.

“At 2pm the ward sister was still saying I would have to wait.

“Ten minutes later I was sat in a pair of orange pyjamas absolutely caked in urine. It was disgusting. At that point I asked my dad to help me and I have come out of hospital.”

Chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Karen Partington said: “We sincerely apologise for the distress that has been caused. Our priority is to always provide excellent care with compassion for our patients and we regret that we have not achieved that on this occasion. We are working with Mr Janaway to reach a resolution and provide the treatment that he needs.”