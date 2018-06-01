'Follow your dreams to become Olympians'

Olympic figure skaters ran a mile with their 10-month-old baby to inspire young athletes to follow their dreams.

Eight-time British national champions Stacey, 29, and David King, 33, took on the Olympians’ Mile event with their little boy Ethan on May 28.

Olympic figure skaters ran a mile with their 10-month-old baby to inspire young athletes to follow their dreams.

The mini Olympian even crossed the finish line on his own two feet with a little help from his dad.

Stacey, who was born in Preston and is from Clayton-le-Woods, said: “We did the Olympians mile again this year, this time running with honorary Olympian baby Ethan Thomas.

“Last year I ran eight and a half months pregnant and this year Ethan ran the mile with us.

“Everyone was wearing the team GB kit from the year they competed. It made it an inspiring event to be part of.

“The oldest person who took part was 92 and the youngest honorary Olympian was Ethan at 10 months.

“He even ran over the finish line himself with a little help from daddy to a cheering crowd.

“There were many famous faces as Lord Seb Co and Mo Farah.

“We also got presented with a certificate and a pin and got given letters after our names - OLY for service to sport, the Olympics and society.

“It’s always nice to promote sport and young athletes to follow their dreams.”

The Olympians’ Mile, which starts and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace, is the most iconic running race in the world.

This year the event broke the record for the most runners completing the mile. The annual race has Olympians taking part from over 70 years of Olympics - starting the 1948 Olympics to the last one in Peyongchang 2018. It is part of the Vitality Westminster Mile which was launched by London Marathon Events in with Westminster City Council in 2013.