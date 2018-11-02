Five hurt in M61 crash between Chorley and Bamber Bridge

Have your say

Five people were hurt in a crash on the M61 motorway between Chorley and Bamber Bridge.

The crash, between two vehicles, took place between junctions eight and nine on the southbound carriageway.

Paramedics assessed the casualties at the scene just before midnight yesterday.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended a road traffic collision near junction eight and nine on the southbound carriageway of the M61 motorway.

“The incident involved two vehicles and there were five casualties assessed by paramedics.

“Firefighters assisted in making the scene safe and used a first aid kit and small tool kit. They were in attendance approximately one hour.”