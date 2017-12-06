First member of Chorley's Inspire Youth Zone revealed

A nine-year-old from Heath Charnock is the first official member of Inspire Youth Zone.

Olivia Ashworth, who attends Anderton Primary School, was the first youngster down at Chorley Markets to meet the Chorley Youth Zone team and sign up as a member online.

As one of the first 100 members to sign up, Olivia will receive a free VIP invitation to an OnSide Youth Zone that is currently in operation as well as a special invitation to a ‘See it first’ event at Inspire before it officially opens its doors.

Olivia said: “I am really happy to be the first member of Chorley Youth Zone. I have seen the building get bigger and bigger and I can’t wait for the doors to open in April.

“I’m also looking forward to my VIP experience thanks to being one of the first 100 members to sign up.”

Inspire, Chorley Youth Zone’s chief executive Janine Blythe said: “It was fantastic to see our team at the markets over the weekend and the interest in the Youth Zone was equally great to see. I would urge all young people to sign up now and take advantage of the VIP offer and grab an early Christmas present.”

Sign up as a member: inspireyouthzone.org/young-people/become-a-member

Inspire Youth Zone, opening in April 2018, is currently being built on Chapel Street in the centre of Chorley, opposite the train station and directly next to the bus station meaning young people can easily access this new world class £4.8m facility which will offer up to 20 activities per night.

Inspire will offer everything from sports, arts, a fully equipped gym, climbing wall, dance, drama and cooking to a safe place for young people to find a listening ear, access mentoring, develop their employ-ability skills and enjoy a nutritious hot meal.