Elderly man hurt after collision with double decker bus in Chorley

A man in his seventies has suffered facial injuries after colliding with a double decker bus in Chorley town centre.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Thursday, September 6 in Shepherds Way, opposite the town's railway station.

Police closed the road for around two hours while investigation work took place.

The man was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 737 of September 6.