‘Unexplained’ sudden death in Eccleston under investigation

An ‘unexplained’ sudden death in Eccleston is being investigated by police.

Residents in the area reported that police were present at Windmill Court today, along with a forensics team.

Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called around 9.40am today following a sudden death in Windmill Court, Eccleston.

“Emergency services attended after a man in his 70s had been found unresponsive at a property. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are on-going.”