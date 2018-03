Have your say

A drink driver "took flight" and crashed into a tree after failing to negotiate a roundabout in Chorley.

The driver, now under arrest, was trying to make a get away after crashing into another vehicle.

Drink driver flew into tree after loosing control at roundabout in Chorley

Lancashire Roads Police said: "Drink driver hit a vehicle in Chorley and made off followed by the owner.

"Vehicle at high speed failed to negotiate the roundabout and took flight crashing into tree.

"Driver arresting and currently in custody."