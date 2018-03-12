Have your say

Divers explored an underwater playground in Chorley when they submerged into wintry waters at the weekend.

Dressed in dive skins, flippers and breathing masks the group waded into the 4° waters of the Eccleston Delph in the morning on Sunday, March 11.

Divers take a chilly dip into Eccleston Delph near Chorley

Andy Godber, who learnt to dive in the Delph and moved from Nottingham to Chorley to manage the watersports centre, said: “We had a good day.

“We got all the kit on and went for a swim around all the attractions.

“It’s like a playground for the divers. We’ve sunk all sorts of objects.

“We have a cruiser boat, an armed patrol carrier, a war tank, a van, a jet provost plane, a see-saw and even a couple of rocking horses.

Divers take a chilly dip into Eccleston Delph near Chorley

“It was a toasty 4°. It was down to minus 2° last week when it snowed on Thursday with ice forming on top of the water.”

Divers take a chilly dip into Eccleston Delph near Chorley