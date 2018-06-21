Digging starts for new digital health park in Chorley

Building work has begun for Chorley’s brand new digital office park.

Residents passing the site on Strawberry Fields in Euxton Lane will see it come to life over the next year.

Chorley Council say the plans for the 54,000sq ft state-of-the-art space will provide high-value jobs for hundreds of people.

The authority also says the development will put Chorley on the map as the centre of the rapidly-growing digital sector in Lancashire.

Coun Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council said: “This is a very exciting and important development for Chorley and now that work has begun residents and visitors will start to see a difference to the area.

“At the moment, workers are on with doing the ground work until materials arrive on site in July when the building will start to be constructed.

“We are looking forward to seeing the finished development which is due to be completed early next year and will create hundreds of well-paid and skilled jobs.”

The council won over £4.1m funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) earlier this year, which will be used towards creating the £8.4m digital office park.

Businesses in the centre will have access to hot desks, micro pods, flexible desks and more traditional office suites and a training room will be on site offering workshop facilities as well as a networking zone.