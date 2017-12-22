Designs being drawn for new sports facilities in Chorley

A first-class sports area in Chorley is a step closer to becoming a reality.

Fresh plans for a running and cycling track and an artificial grass pitch are being drawn up for Westway playing fields in Astley Village.

Chorley Council hopes to create the facilities, which includes changing and parking areas, that will host sports throughout the year and support events taking place in nearby Astley Park.

Leader of Chorley Council councillor Alistair Bradley said: “We have been in discussions regarding the development at Westway playing fields and designers are currently drawing up plans for new sports facilities.

“Once we have the designs, a business plan and planning permission, we plan to make an application to the Football Foundation for a grant which will help with the delivery costs of the development.

“If we are successful with the grant we can then look at beginning the development which will bring first-class sports facilities to members of our community.

“The plans include changing facilities, an artificial grass pitch, improved grass pitches, a running and cycling track and car parking which can be used for events.

“We are always doing our best to make sure that Chorley has plenty of facilities that our communities can come together and enjoy.”

Westway playing fields off Chancery Road and is now a standalone project from the development at the Chorley Rugby Union Football Club site. Plans for the new facilities mean they should be operational by the start of 2019 if they are successful with the Football Foundation grant.