A cyclist and an off-road biker crashed at Rivington.

The collision took place at Hodge Brow.

Now Chorley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "Did you witness a collision between a cyclist and an off-road biker on Hodge Brow, Rivington at 4pm on 29th August?

"We’re trying to establish what happened and trace two off-road riders."

Email 5449@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 915 of 29 August.