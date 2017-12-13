Croston rings with festive cheer

Have your say

The picturesque village of Croston was buzzing with Christmas festivities at the weekend.

Father Christmas handed out presents and circus performers wowed crowds with their tricks while Charnock Richard Brass band provided the musical accompaniment for the day.

Christmas in Croston

One of the organisers Brenda Hopper said: “There was a great turnout from Croston and the surrounding villages.

“The band led the Santa procession to his grotto, they also led a torch-lit procession to the church for a carol service.

“The stalls were busy, the weather forecast was probably a bit of a deterrent for people coming from further away.”

The annual event, which has been running for about ten years, began with just one marque on the village green. It now sees three marquees at different venues.

Christmas in Croston

As part of the entertainment for visitors a land train also transported people through the village to Santa’s grotto in the Old School, Church Street.

There were plenty of craft stalls allowing people to get their Christmas gift shopping done and food stalls, dotted around the village, kept the wolf from the door.

Christmas in Croston