Two fire engines were called to Coppull this afternoon (Saturday, June 16) after reports of an attic fire in a terraced house.

The crews from Chorley and Wigan arrived at the house in Rectory Drive at 4:39pm.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to tackle and extinguish the fire before using a portable fan unit to extract smoke and heat from the house.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire has yet to be established