Co-founder of Chorley Women’s Centre Betty Swancott left great legacy

A dedicated co-founder of Chorley Women’s Centre has left a “great legacy“ after she died aged 95.

Betty Swancott, who died on April 16, worked tirelessly for the centre from its inception in 1984 and was still involved in her 90s.

Friend and colleague Dorothy Rowe said: “Betty and her dedicated team ensured that there was always a safe place where women, often in great distress, could be sure of someone to listen to them and also provide practical information and the direction that they needed.

Her dedication and commitment over the past 30 years has allowed the centre to offer support to hundreds of women through the recruitment and training of volunteers, many of whom had themselves been supported by the centre.

“Betty was indomitable in her determination to provide the best help available and was always looking for ways to improve and expand the Women’s Centre, she was a truly amazing woman.”

In a tribute from the Women’s Centre, staff issued a statement which said: “Betty was a very special lady and the Chorley Women’s Centre would not be here and growing every day without her. She has left us with a great legacy and we will continue to encourage and help women to help themselves.

“The Women’s Centre has come on in leaps and bounds over the past 33 years thanks to the dedication of those early founder members. Many of the women who attend the drop-in still talk fondly of Betty and her determination to make the women’s centre a special safe place with a warm friendly welcome.

“Betty will remain at the heart of the centre.”