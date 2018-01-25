Chorley to press on with redevelopment of Market Walk

It is full steam ahead for improvements to Chorley town centre after councillors gave the green light to press ahead with plans.

Work on the Market Walk extension had been put on hold before Christmas when tenant Marks and Spencer announced it was pulling out of the deal.

Councillors came together on Tuesday, January 23 to vote on whether the development should go ahead or whether work should stop altogether and the Flat Iron car park be reinstated. Following a debate members of Chorley Council, owners of the shopping centre, voted to press on with a redesign of the original layout. The £16 million investment will bring a shopping area with a cinema, restaurants, retailers and a new decked car park to accommodate an increase in shoppers.

Leader of Chorley Council, councillor Alistair Bradley said: “It was important we took time to reflect on the progress that had been made but by the very nature of projects like this it is going to change and we have to manage that by adapting and amending our approach just as residents would do in the course of their own interests.

“It is brilliant news for the borough that we can now get on and deliver all the exciting elements that will give our town centre a long term future and broaden its appeal to visitors.

“We’ve learnt lessons from what we’ve been doing over the last few months and we’ve responded to comments and suggestions from traders and shoppers, particularly around parking, to ensure the progress we make is in the best interests of the town centre.

The updates to the plans over the last few weeks include:

· Marks and Spencer has approached the council again as bosses say they still want to bring a store to Chorley. Discussions are on-going

· Firm interest from another three businesses to complement the already-secured Reel Cinemas

· A decked car park will be built on Friday Street/Portland Street creating an additional 149 spaces

· The Royal Oak building will be demolished in the coming weeks to create an extra 28 parking spaces

· The proposals to create a civic square and relocate the United Reformed Church have been re-prioritised to allow delivery of the extension and associated improvements to the appearance of the town centre first

· A commitment to undertake a consultation with market traders and visitors to the town to see how we can evolve the markets to make the most of the wider improvements

Coun Bradley added: “I’d like to reassure the United Reformed Church and its congregation that we will involve them as things develop and having met with them last week we’re keen to support them to find a new home as part of our town centre plans that supports them to achieve their ambitions and continue with the important services they are providing to the community.

“We’re also aware that we need to look at how we develop our historic markets as how people use town centres changes and we’ll be speaking with traders and visitors to the town to see how we can best keep them and the unique independent traders at the heart of everything we do.

“We will now start work on sorting the new parking arrangements so that is all in place before we start on the extension and I’d expect building work to start in the late summer.

“If we can translate the interest we have now into lets we will not only have a much better offer in the town centre, particularly in the evening, but also a profitable scheme for the people of Chorley and the key to it is doing that.”

It is expected the new development would be open in late 2019 in time for the Christmas shopping period.