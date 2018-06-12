Chorley cricket star Gayan follows up big knock with first century

Have your say

Gayan Maneeshan’s first century of the season inspired Chorley’s demolition of Eccleston in the Lancashire Knockout.

Sri Lankan Maneeshan’s unbeaten 112 stole the show as Chorley posted 299-5, batting first on Sunday.

Maneeshan hit five sixes and seven fours on the way to his mammoth tally.

He was given that platform to express himself after knocks of 48 and 51 from opening duo Stuart Naden and Kyle Dixon.

Ed Moulton, 33, and Andrew Holdsworth, 28, also added valuable runs to give Chorley a commanding total.

Eccleston are battling it out at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, and could be facing Chorley in the Northern League Premier Division if they clinch promotion.

But Chorley followed up on an impressive batting display with all five bowlers picking up wickets.

Ed Moulton took 4-23 to help skittle Eccleston for 98 as they bounced back from a disappointing Saturday.

A knock of 97 from Maneeshan was in vain as Chorley slipped to defeat at Netherfield in the Northern League Premier Division.

The pro’s knock came off 116 balls and saw him hit nine fours and two sixes.

But the Parkside Road clash was hit by the weather with Netherfield managing to chase down an adjusted target.

Chorley had elected to bat after winning the toss, and put 238-9 on the board.

Maneeshan batted at three and pushed the score along at a good rate before he fell to Matt Jackson.

The loss of 10 overs to rain in the second innings saw Netherfield’s target revised to 215 from 40 overs.

They reached that with 14 balls to spare, with 34 not out from Lewis Edge off 17 balls.

Chorley’s second and third teams picked up league victories at the weekend.

The second XI beat Longridge seconds by 56 runs, and the third XI saw off Darwen thirds by three wickets.

Chorley’s second team posted a target of 193 to win after taking first use of the track.

That 192 target was underpinned by a knock of 73 from John Wayne Dixon.

Chorley’s bowling attack then made inroads into the Longridge batting order.

Despite a valiant 44 from Matt Joyce, they soon skittled Longridge for 136, with the wickets spread across the bowling attack.

Ravi Dhar was the pick of the bowlers with a haul of 3-20.

Chorley’s thirds bowled Darwen out for 95.

Matthew Ragsdale picked up four wickets for 15 runs, and Mitchell Kos chipped in with 3-7 as Chorley restricted Darwen.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, opener Ross Demming’s 23, Mark Richardson’s 37 and 18 from Kos helped Chorley to 99-7.

Chorley’s U13 side beat Longridge by nine wickets.

Longridge posted 86-3 batting first.

But after Zayn Wadiwala retired not out on 32, Kmari McKenzie (24 not out) and Owen Jackson (five not out) steered them over the line, after Alfie Dobson had fallen for 11.

Chorley’s Under 11 side enjoyed victory against Lytham’s Under 11 B side by nine runs.

Lytham posted 65-6 in their 20 overs, that gave them a net score of 235.

And in reply, Chorley made 84-8, for a net score of 244, to claim victory.