Have your say

A car crash on the M6 near Charnock Richard services held up motorists getting home from work last night.

An eyewitness said: "There was a crash between two cars on the motorway in the third lane near the services.

"It caused delays as cars were backing up."

Lancashire Roads Police said: "This is a result of driving too close to the vehicle in front which has a big impact on your reaction time.

"Driver reported for careless driving."