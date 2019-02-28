Bailiffs in Euxton to evict travellers from former Railway Pub site

Have your say

Bailiffs are making sure travellers leave the site of a former pub in Euxton.

The group of travellers who had set up camp at the old Railway Pub in Wigan Road were told last night that they had until this morning to leave.

Members of the community pulled up with three caravans at around midday yesterday.

Court enforcement specialist Gareth Hegarty visited the group last night.

He said: “We have served them a notice to vacate the land.

“We have given them until Thursday morning.

“Agents will be back on site at 8am to evict them.”