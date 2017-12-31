A ride out on Boxing Day

Have your say

Horses, hounds and spectators gathered at Rivington for the traditional Boxing Day Holcombe Hunt.

Resplendent in their pink jackets, around 60 riders took part in what is reputedly the oldest hunt in Britain.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch the spectacle led by Senior Master Sue Simmons.

The Holcombe Hunt does not hunt live animals but provides a traditional day out. Hunting live quarry with dogs was banned in 2004.

Sue has been hunting for 30 years and has held the position of Senior Master for the last nine.

She led the riders as they circled the field before embarking from Rivington Hall Barn on the two-and-a-half hour ride.

Sue said: “It was a cold but very pleasant day and we had a good turnout from the public.

“We always get a lot of support for the hunt on Boxing Day and this year was no exception.

“We also had a good turnout of riders of all ages from two to 70.

“We did a parade of the Holcombe hounds and then went on a hunt ride of the local area courtesy of the local farmers.”

The riders will be out again at noon on New Year’s Day from the Dressers Arms in Wheelton and the public are welcome to watch.

