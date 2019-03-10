Body found in Darwen identified as 64-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly three months

A body that was found in Darwen on Wednesday has been identified as missing woman Sandra Chadwick.

The 64-year-old had been missing since January 12 and was last seen at her home on Hilton Road.

Police were called at 8.40am on Wednesday to reports that a body in water close to Union Street.

The identity of the body was confirmed by officers yesterday.

Ms Chadwick's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesman said: "Sandra's family have been informed and are being offered support. Our thoughts are with them, along with her friends, at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"A huge thanks to each and every one of you who took the time to share our appeals during the time Sandra was missing."