WWE stars expected to take part in Preston wrestling show honouring Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum

A number of WWE stars are expected to take part in a wrestling show honouring Adrian 'Lionheart McCallum.

McCallum died last week aged 36, leading to countless tributes from fans and wrestlers from around the world.

Preston’s premier wrestling company, PCW, has since organised a fund-raising show for McCallum, with all profits going to his family.

A spokesman for PCW said: “All at PCW will miss you and you will live forever in our memories.”

The event is taking place at Evoque nightclub in Preston on Friday, June 28.

In a selfless tribute, the world-renowned WWE has give permission for a number of its stars to take part in the show, including Ligero. Other names have yet to be announced.

Adrian Lionheart McCallum in action on Preston's Flag Market (JPIMedia)

The evening will also feature a Lionheart Memorial Trophy Tournament.

Tributes have been paid to McCallum from the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who said "he was a big wrestling star in the UK. Loved and respected".

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), the company in which Adrian was the reigning world heavyweight champion, to give McCallum a proper send off.

So far more than £15,500 has been raised.

Former Preston Coun Drew Gale, a close friend of McCallum's and a once guest PCW wrestler at a charity fund-raiser show, said he was "so empathetic, caring and a genuinely nice person".

• For tickets visit www.tickettailor.com/events/pcw