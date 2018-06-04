WIN a 40" Sharpe TV and a £250 gift card this Father's Day

Father’s day is looming and we have the perfect competition for you!
How do you fancy winning £250 worth of Officers Club vouchers and a 40” TV (perfect for watching the World Cup on!) all courtesy of the Fishergate Shopping Centre?
To enter all you have to do is answer this question:
Which country is hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup?
A) Russia B) USA C) China
Then email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number to: competitions@jpress.co.uk.
Closing date for entries is 15th June. Johnston press competition rules apply.
Alternatively you can enter the competition by visiting the Fishergate Shopping Centre Facebook page!
Good Luck !
Your details will only be used for the purposes of this competition and not passed to a third party or used for marketing purposes.