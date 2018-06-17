Where can I watch the England game in Preston?

World Cup fever is truly upon us and if you like to watch the big games in the company of fellow football fans, then why not head over to your local to watch the game live?

The eyes of the country will be glued to The England vs Tunisia match which kicks-off this Monday June 18 at 7pm.

If you want to soak up the atmosphere take a look at some of these venues in Preston who are set to show this year's biggest World Cup games.

As always please check with the venue before you head out to watch the game.