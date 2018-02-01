Where can I go on a tour of a Concorde near Preston?

This half-term "plane crazy" kids in Preston will get the chance to take a tour of one of the world's most iconic aeroplanes.

The Runway Visitor Park is offering short tours of a Concorde at its site at Manchester Airport on February 14.

The tours, which cost £5, allow visitors to board the aircraft and sit in its luxurious leather seats where royalty and celebrities once sat.

Visitors will also get to hear about the aircraft's history and have a look at the plane from the outside.

Other tours taking place at the visitor park include The Concorde Classic Tour (£14), Nimrod Classic Tour (£13), Combined Nimrod & Concorde Technical Tour (£30), Concorde Technical Tour (£21.50), Flight Academy - Airport Life ages 8 to 12 (£7.00 per person)

