See out the last month of Spring with the new array of shows coming to Lancashire next month…

Across June a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this May to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

June 2: John Lydon with ‘I Could be Wrong, I Could be Right’ – the iconic former front man of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd, will be taking questions and sharing his thoughts on his career, life and everything in between. Tickets £38.05 or £56.75 for VIP and £100.75 for meet & greet.

June 6-7: In the Night Garden – Upsy Daisy, Iggle Piggle and friends will be at Blackpool’s iconic venue for the stage adaptation of the much-loved BBC children’s phenomenon, In the Night Garden. Tickets £18.25-£25.40

June 8: Miss Dance Anniversary Dinner – Celebrating 50 years of Miss Dance, this dinner is for teachers, dancers, and dance enthusiasts old and new to reconnect with old friends and forge new friendships. Tickets no longer available.

June 9: Miss Dance & Dance Master 2024 – Over 75 finalists have battled it out in regional competitions to compete with the best of the best to be crowned Miss Dance & Dance Master Great Britain 2024. A promising showcase of the next generation of dance talent. Tickets £29.25-£35.85

June 12: Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer – The much loved Geordie comedian’s most recent sell out tour is a rousing and hilarious observation of the self-confessed ‘rudey bits’ of Sarah’s life. Sold out.

June 14: Dance Floor Heroes – Hailed as the ‘Strictly for Real People’ this show pairs 12 amateur dancers with 12 professionals to battle it out to be crowned best dancers. Featuring Strictly stars including Vito Coppola, Joanne Clifton, Pasquale La Rocca and Pasha Kovalev. Tickets £25

June 14: And Finally… Phil Collins – A celebration of the career and music of Genesis front man and beloved British icon, Phil Collins. Featuring an impressive array of musical talent and headed by award-winning tribute act, Chris O’Donnel. Tickets £27.60

June 16, 20 & 25: Euros Fanzone – This summer, Olympia Exhibition Hall at Winter Gardens Blackpool will be transformed into a spectacular Euros Fanzone, covered in artificial turf, for the England games. Enjoy hot food from catering outlets and drink offers from the in-house bar. Tickets £5.00, or VIP £10.00 (exclusive Penalty Box area, offering VIP packages, guaranteed seating, app ordering and table service.)

June 21-23: Blackpool’s International Soul Festival – Celebrating the 7th year of the Winter Garden’s annual Soul Festival. Northern Soul superstars journeying from America this year include Patti Austin, The Impressions, Dee Dee Sharpe and the returning iconic female soloist Bettye Layette. Tickets £77.65 or VIP £165.65

Blackpool Grand

June 1: Jurassic Musical Adventure – See life-sized, monstrous beasts up close in this award-winning spectacular. Exclusively featuring the world’s only Mosasaur, last flying Pterodactyl and more dinosaur species than any other show on Earth! Tickets from £17.50. VIP Meet and Greet £54.50. (VIP Tickets include a goodie bag and a backstage tour to see the dinosaurs and meet the cast and crew).

June 2: Count Arthur Strong with ‘And It’s Goodnight From Him’ – Join variety star Arthur for this never to be forgotten start to his farewell tour. Tickets £26.50.

June 4-5: Moby Dick – Jump aboard a bold and brilliant adaption of Herman Melville’s seafaring masterpiece from the award- winning Simple8 theatre company. Tickets from £17.50 with concessions and school/group rates available.

June 6: Theatre Heritage Tour ‘Grand Opulence’ – Discover the theatre’s fascinating history, front-of-house grandeur and stunning opulence in this 45-minute tour includes Stalls, Dress Circle, Walkway, Royal Box & Stage Door. Tickets £12.50.

June 7: The Best of Queen – Majesty, the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band bring their The Break Free Tour to the Grand on Friday June 7. Join Freddie, Brian, Roger and John once more on a magical journey celebrating the music and showmanship of the UK’s favourite rock band. Tickets £34.50.

June 8: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems they proudly call ‘Bagrock’. Expect top tracks such as Insomnia, Thunderstruck, Fix You, Don’t StopBelievin’ and Tom Walker’s Leave a Light On. Tickets from £38.50. VIP Bolt On Ticket available.

June 9: The Carpenters Story – Vocalist Claire Furley and Musical Director Phil Aldridge perfectly re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements in a musical journey through the glittering career of pop’s most famous brother and sister duo.Tickets £39.50

June 11: Bowie Live – an unrivalled portrayal of David Bowie’s music and live performance which will transport you through space and time to the incredible Bowie shows we all dreamed of seeing from Space Oddity to Lazarus. Tickets £33

June 12: The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular – Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK brings a Big Band spectacular to the Grand, showcasing the music that filled the dancehalls during the 1930s, 40s and 50s. Tickets £28

June 13: The Simon and Garfunkel Story – an unforgettable evening with two young boys from Queens,New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, this powerful concert features all the hits from Mrs Robinson, Homeward Bound and Scarborough Fair to The Boxer and many more. Tickets from £28

June 15-16: Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out – Bring your little ones for an unforgettable playdate with the Peppa Pig as she returns with her oinktastic new show. Tickets from £14.50 with a family ticket available and concessions for children aged 12 months to 15 years. Free entry for Babes in Arms aged under 6 months. Tickets for Babes in Arms aged 6 to 12 months are £10.

June 17: Uncanny with ‘I Know What I Saw’ – This spooky smash-hit show with Danny Robins (2:22 - A Ghost Story,) returns due to phenomenal demand! Chilling real-life stories of the supernatural experienced by ordinary people are brought to life on stage through projection, sound and spellbinding storytelling. Tickets from £22.50

June 22-23: AVR Dance Show – AVR performing arts centre is excited to present another high energy show, packed full of more than 150 students from both the dance and theatre school, showcasing a mixture of stage talents and including excerpts from much loved musicals.Tickets £23.50 with concessions available.

June 27: The Rolling Stones Story –. Relive all the classic hits in a high-energy concert in the company of Mick and the boys, complete with awesome production, the finest musicians and the world’s No.1 Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth. Tickets from £25.50

June 28: Thick and Tight with ‘Tits and Teeth’ – Variety show mixing ballet and contemporary dance with drag, satire, mime and lip-syncing to perform portraits of famous and infamous people. Tickets £15.50 with concessions available.

June 29: Steve Steinman with’ Love Hurts’ – Your favourite power ballads and anthems are brought to life, featuring a powerhouse cast of singers, dancers and a seven-piece live band. Including tracks from Billy Idol, Tina Turner, Boston, Foreigner, Europe and many more. Tickets £37

Chorley Theatre

June 1: The Totally Improvised Musical – an evening of unscripted and unmissable songs and laughter from the team behind ComedySportz. Tickets £8

June 8: The Name of the Dame – Written by author and actor Adam Perrott and comic and improviser, Kate McCabe, this gut-busting play is a parody of the film noir genre Tickets £12 or £10 for concessions

June 10-15: Ladies Day – An exuberant comedy about four lasses from Hull who take a day trip to the races, written by Amanda Whittington and directed by Ali Vardy. Tickets £10 or £9 for a group booking

June 16: Mark Simmons with ‘Quip Off The Mark’ – a comedian seen on Mock The Week, BT Sport and ITV,this ‘Master of one-liners’ and social media phenomenon brings his sell-out tour showback to Chorley for a second evening. Tickets £17

June 22: Manford’s Comedy Club – a regular event featuring circuit comedians (Jason Manford will not be attending). Tickets are £13.50

June 22-23: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Jr – A PQA Chorley production featuring high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Tickets £15

June 27: Dan Nightingale and Fiends – After two hugely successful national comedy tours, Dan Nightingale (host of the Have A Word Podcast) is hosting a run of shows with some of his favourite comedians on the bill (Tonight’s guests: Mark Nelson & Dean Coughlin). Tickets £15

June 28-June 29: Songs from The Musicals – popular songs from Musical Theatre and a few little-heard gems, are performed by KTB Music’s Theatre Chorus with a live band all under the direction of Katy Bradley. Tickets £12 (CADOS season ticket holders £10)

Lancaster Grand Theatre

June 1: Lipstick on your Collar – an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s performed by a full live band. Tickets £25

June 9: Kidz Club Party – an all singing, dancing show with hits from S Club Juniors to Disney, hosted by the outrageous Muddles with silly songs and games along the way. Tickets £12.50 adults, £10 children

June 19: Coppelia – Following sold-out performances in London, KVN Dance Company returns with Kevan Allen’s reimaging of the beloved classical ballet. Tickets £15, under 16s £19

June 20: Six Chick Flicks – Fresh from a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, this smash hit comedy parodies your favourite chick flicks in one hysterical, fast-paced show. Tickets £22

June 21: Get It On – the biggest glam rock tribute show featuring hits from T.Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Sweet and more.Tickets £27

June 22: Celine- My Heart Will Go On – After a sold out tour across the UK and Europe in 2023, this tribute show returns with a celebration of Celine Dion’s music Tickets £27

June 27: Dave Finnegan’s Commitments – Direct from the hit Hollywood Film "The Commitments", the man who has fronted the touring band for the last ten years, is here with his sensational show and his own 8-piece band behind him, performing all the hits from the film and more. Tickets £25

June 28: Northern Live with ‘Do I Love You’ – an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists perform over 30 original hits from the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation. Tickets £26.50

June 29: The Lancashire Hotpots with ‘Non Stop Saturday Night Tour’ – Bernard and the boys are back to give you a fun-filled evening packed with silly songs and the humour that’s made the Hotpots famous throughout the land. Sold out.

Notable shows from across East Lancs

June 5-6: Paul Smith with ‘Pablo’ – the stand up comedian is back and better than ever with his latest tour show which promises jaw-aching, laugh out loud comedy. King George's Hall, Blackburn. Tickets £31.