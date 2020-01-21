What to watch on the new Disney+ streaming service

Disney will launch its long-anticipated streaming service in the UK in March.

Subscribers will have access to a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic - and will also be able to stream new original programming that is exclusive to the service.Here is a look at what to watch:

1. The Mandalorian The Star Wars spin-off has been the biggest hit so far for the streaming service. The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda Getty Buy a Photo

2. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series After the success of the three High School Musical films, the show returns to East High as a mockumentary series about a group of teenagers staging High School Musical: The Musical as their school play. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Lady And The Tramp Following in the footsteps of The Lion King and The Jungle Book, this re-telling of the 1955 animated classic uses photo-realistic animation. Getty Buy a Photo

4. The World According To Jeff Goldblum The Hollywood star pulls back the curtain on familiar objects, including ice cream, tattoos and jewellery. He also investigates the science and ideas behind cosmetics, swimming pools, trainers and denim. Getty Buy a Photo

