What’s On Listings 8-14 Nov

Theatre
Blackburn
You Win Again: direct from London’s West End, celebrating The Music of The Bee Gees. £25. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Thu, Nov 8 only
The Mersey Beatles: a hit-packed celebration of the most popular band the world has ever seen. £20. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 9 only
The Lancashire Hotpots - cARRY oN hOTPOTTING: The undisputed kings of musical comedy. From £16. 7pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Nov 10 only
Chorley
Journey’s End (12A): set in March 1918 as C-Company arrives in northern France. £5. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sun, Nov 11 only
RSC Live - Troilus and Cressida: a live broadcast from the Royal Shakespeare Company. £10. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Wed, Nov 14 only
Clitheroe
An Evening with Dan Cruickshank - The Road to Palmyra: writer, architectural historian and much-loved television presenter. £15. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Tue, Nov 13 only
Darwen
Dorian Gray: Oscar Wilde’s haunting story of evil, debauchery and scandal, featuring puppetry and a powerful soundtrack. £10. 7.30pm.Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 9 only
Lancaster
They Shall Not Grow Old: original archival footage from a century ago appears as if it was shot yesterday. From £7. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Fri, Nov 9 until Sat, Nov 10
Cinderella: a sparkling and refreshing ballet version of the eternal fairytale. From £14. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Tue, Nov 13 only
Morecambe
The Journey: a mother and child fleeing their devastated, war ravaged homeland for a destination of perceived safety. From £10. 7.30pm. The Alhambra Theatre 56 Marine Road Morecambe LA4 4EU. Tel: 01524 41142. Mon, Nov 12 only
Ormskirk
This Really is Too Much: Gracefool Collective strut their stuff in business suits, sparkly dresses and bikinis to a brilliantly varied soundtrack. From £8. 7.30pm. Edge Hill Arts Centre, Edge Hill University, St Helen’s Road, Ormskirk L39 4QP. Tel: 01695 584480. Wed, Nov 14 only
Southport
Tour de Ned: ITV’s cycling commentator Ned Boulting returns with an all-new production. £22.50. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Nov 9 only
Warrington
Crooners: the the music of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Matt Monro. From £21. 7.30pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Fri, Nov 9 only
Adam Rowe: Liverpool Comedian of the Year winner and English Comedian of the Year nominee. From £14. 8pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Sat, Nov 10
Whitechapel
Armistice – an afternoon of WWI Memories: Whitechapel Players and members of the community presenting extracts from soldier’s letters, songs, poems, a short play and stories. £5, children free. 3pm. Village Hall, Whitechapel PR3 2EP. Tel: 01772 864289. Sat, Nov 10 only
Music
Jazz
Kyla Brox with Danny Blomeley: one of the finest UK blues and soul singers of her generation with virtuoso guitarist. £11. From 7pm. Clitheroe Cricket Club, Chatburn Road, Clitheroe BB7 2AS. Tel: 01200 422896. Fri, Nov 9 only
Rock
The Smyths: a show that celebrates the best of both The Smiths and Morrissey’s solo work. £13. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Fri, Nov 9 only
Iron Bell: the music of Pink Floyd. 8pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Nov 10 only
Hugh Cornwell Electric: the songwriter behind The Stranglers. £20. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Nov 10 only
Blues, Folk & Irish
Peter Knights Gigspanner: ex-Steeleye Span fiddle player with one of the most innovative acts on the folk/roots scene. £15. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Thu, Nov 8 only
Chris Wood: six times BBC Folk Awards Winner. £15. 7.30pm. The Storey, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster LA1 1TH. Tel: 01524 582394. Wed, Nov 14 only
Pop
China Crisis: Flaunt The Imperfection & Greatest Hits Live. £22.50. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Nov 10 only
Brass Bands
Guardian Concert Band - Remembrance Day Concert: free. 6pm. St Margaret’s Church, St. Annes on Sea FY8 2NT. Sat, Nov 10 only
Country & Western
Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge
Pubs & Clubs
Thursday
Open Mic Night: Preston’s friendliest and best Open Mic Night, hosted by that inimitable indie minstrel, Matt Gallagher. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326
LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD
Friday
Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD
Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.
Saturday
The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500
Sunday
Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Tuesday
Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326
Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley
Wednesday
Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602795
Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Dance
Monday
Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696
Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999
Tuesday
Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447
Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708
Wednesday
Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010
Sales/Markets
Thursday
Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644
Friday
Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851
Saturday
Crafty Christmas Market: unique stalls, breakfasts, lunches, snacks and drinks plus Santa’s Grotto and Craft Workshop. Free admission. 10am-3pm. Trinity Methodist Church, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0ED.Tel: 01772 620637
Fairtrade Coffee Morning: Fairtrade gifts and groceries on sale. Everyone welcome. 10am-noon. Ashcliffe Farm, Wallace Lane, Forton
Sunday
Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828
Special Events
Friday
The Lostock Hall Remembers 1918: remembering the casualties of the First World War. Plus nostalgia music from Lostock Hall Memorial Band. £3. 7.30pm. Conservative Club, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall PR5 5AA
Ghost Tours: ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting to serve you a two course meal. Ages 13+. From 5.30pm. £32. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986
Saturday
Chorley Festival of Remembrance: with Chorley and District Choral Society, Formby Band, music from Les Miserables and First World War songs and The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP. £8. 7.30pm. The Lancastrian, Chorley Town Hall. Tel: 01257 264362
Steam Charter: from Manchester to the Settle Carlisle line via Chorley and Leyland. Due Chorley approx. 8am. See www.westcoastrailways.co.uk/spirit-of-the-lakes
Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston
Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333
Sunday
Remembrance Sunday: parade from 10.40am, two minute silence 11am. The Cenotaph, Flag Market, Preston
Stargazing at the Tower: with stargazing in the Wilderness Gardens and a lecture by Professor Donald Kurtz, a senior lecturer at UCLan. Book at www.hoghtontower.co.uk. From 5pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton. Tel: 01254 852986
The Grand Choir WW1 Commemorative Concert: to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. From £5. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599
Remembrance Sunday: meet at the War Memorial 10.45am. Knowle Green Church, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green
Wednesday
Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983
Exhibitions
Daily
Preston’s Windrush Generation - The first 70 years: an honest and sometimes tough look at the experiences of the Windrush Generation. Until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Joseph Gudgeon: photographs of Preston’s former indoor market. Sat, Oct 13 until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA
Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333
Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Miscellaneous
Daily
Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709
HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908
The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760
Friday
Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL
Saturday
Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston
Sunday
Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30-5.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775
Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY
Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.
Monday
Whist & Dominos: £2 incl. tea and bsicuits. 7.30pm. Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green
Tuesday
Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY
Wednesday
Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775
Hobbies
Daily
Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600
Thursday
Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900
Friday
Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369
Saturday
Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Nov 10 - Sedbergh, Nov 24 - Warton. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718
Cleveleys Walk: a stroll along the beautiful promenade or a look at Cleveleys Park and Towers Wood. Return for refreshments. 10.30am. Meet At the Community Centre on Beach Road FY5 1ER. Tel: 01253 700066
Tuesday
World of Wine - South Africa & California: with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934
Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900
Wednesday
Knott End Walk: either on the Promenade or across the golf course and around Hackensall Hall along country lanes. 2pm. Meet at the Ferry Cafe, by the slipway. Tel: 01253 700066
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898
Clubs/Societies
Thursday
Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309
Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549
Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473
Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579
Friday
Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309
Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549
Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473
Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369
Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG
Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153
Clubbercise with Stella: dancing in the dark with glowsticks to the greatest club anthems. Open to women and men. £4. 7pm. St Margaret’s Hall, Ingol. Tel: 07722 100101
Saturday
Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714
Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Sunday
Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222
Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408
Monday
Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Dr. Irene Delgado-Fernandez on ‘Coastal Vulnerability to Sea-Level Rise and Climate Change’. See www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321
Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473
Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549
The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473
Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904
Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721
Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579
Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens
Tuesday
Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327
Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473
Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264
Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.
Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338
Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287
Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256
Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455
Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Wednesday
Lancashire MCS: ‘Loch Sunart and the Isle of Gigha’. All welcome. £3. 7.30pm. Gregson Community Centre Lancaster LA1 3PY
Wheels for All Cycling: beginners to learn to ride cycling training. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549
Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777
Penwortham Bridge Club: learn to play in an informal friendly setting. Call for details. 7-9pm. Tel: 01772 743722
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256
Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882
Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854
Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408