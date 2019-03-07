What’s On Listings 7-13 March

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk
Theatre
Chorley
Manford’s Comedy Club: Jason selects some of his favourite circuit comedians and sends them to Chorley for a great night of comedy. £12.50. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Mar 9 only
Darwen
Justin Moorhouse: what next for this Northern Joker? Ages 16+. From £6. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Mar 8
Preston
The Gondoliers: Preston Gilbert and Sullivan Society. 7.30pm. Preston Playhouse, Market Street West, Preston PR1 2HB. Tel: 07779 738607. Until Sat, Mar 9
Southport
Robert White - The Tank Top Tour: fast-paced comedy routines from the Britain’s Got Talent finalist. £19.50. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Mar 8 only
Warrington
Ben Fogle - Tales From The Wilderness: inspiring and incredible tales of Ben’s adventures and expeditions. From £25. 7.30pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Thu, Mar 7 only
Music
Jazz
Ribble Valley Jazz Club: with keyboard/vocal interpretations from John Ellis and tenor sax from Ed Kainyek Quartet: £10, U16s £5. 7.30pm. Clitheroe Rugby Football Club, Littlemoor Road, Clitheroe, BB7 1EW. Tel: 01200 421599. Fri, Mar 8 only
Kendal Jazz Club: with violinist Andy Lawrenson and his trio. £12.50, members £10. 8pm. Kendal Rugby Club, Shap Road, Kendal. Wed, Mar 13 only
Blues, Folk & Irish
Rick Kemp: much-covered original songs and yarns from an inexhaustible library of experience. From £12.50. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Thu, Mar 7 only
Whiskey In The Jar: popular Irish music, traditional songs plus the Shamrock Irish Dancers. £10. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Fri, Mar 8 only
The Urban Folk Quartet: their genre-defying, all-embracing approach to folk music captivates audiences in high-energy performances. £15. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Mar 9 only
Pop
The South: celebrating and performing the classic Beautiful South songs. From £24.50. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Mar 8 only
Ska
Ska Face - 2 Tone 40th Anniversary: bringing back the heady days of the initial 2 Tone Tour from 1979. £10. 8pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Mar 9 only
Classical
Dunelm Duo: flautist Lynne Williams and pianist Rob Rainford. £5. 1pm. Longton Methodist Church, Marsh Lane, Longton PR4 5ZJ. Thu, Mar 7 only
Javier Perianes: pianist. £18.50. 7.45pm. Parbold Village Hall, The Green, Parbold WN8 7DN. Tel: 01257 498452. Sat, Mar 9 only
Country & Western
Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge
Reggae
The Wailers: part of the group’s 2019 global tour. From £24.50. 7pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Tue, Mar 12 only
Pubs & Clubs
Thursday
Open Mic Night: pick up the mic at the friendliest and best Open Mic Night in town. All welcome. Free entry. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326
LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD
Friday
Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD
Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.
Saturday
The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500
Sunday
Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Tuesday
The X Factor - Auditions Open Mic: members of the X Factor production team scoping out Preston’s local singing talent! Ages 16+. Free entry. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326
Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley
Wednesday
Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001
Dance
Monday
Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696
Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999
Tuesday
Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483
Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447
Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708
Wednesday
Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010
Sales/Markets
Thursday
Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644
Friday
Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851
Saturday
Jumble Sale: clothes, household goods, books, bric-a-brac etc. Admission 20p. 11am. Kingsfold Methodist Church, Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham PR1 9EN
Sunday
Fleamarket: profits to Lancashire Cat Rescue. Stalls, refreshments and tombola. Many interesting stalls and lots of bargains! 50p, accompanied children free. 9am-3pm. Barton Village Hall on the main A6 near Preston. Tel: 01772 750263
Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828
Special Events
Daily
British Science Week: with a whole galaxy of exciting events, experiments and interactive ‘meet the animals’ keeper talks. From Fri, 8 to Sun, 17 Mar. Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, Hale, Milnthorpe LA7 7FE. Tel: 015395 63027
Friday
Family History Fridays: free advice and talks. Learn more about the collections and how to use the service. This month, ‘Beyond bricks and mortar – your house history’. 9.30am-5pm. Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE. Tel: 01772 533039
We Are Family Disco: join excursion to other worlds via a funky disco with great tunes and anthems. £5.50. 5.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599
Saturday
Afternoon Tea with Caritas Care: no need to book and no fixed price, just turn up, donate what you can afford and enjoy cake and a cuppa. 10am-4pm. Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston PR1 7NB
Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston
Lancashire Cat Club Show: with over 300 pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pet cats. Plus stalls from both trade and cat clubs. From 12.30pm. Robin Park Sports Centre, Loire Drive, New Town, Wigan WN5 0UH. Tel: 0161 436 4807
Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333
Sunday
Afternoon opening for Crocus Sunday: 2-4pm. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041
Wednesday
The Harris LGBTQ Working Group: exploring the museum and gallery and thinking about objects which allow us to explore issues of gender, sexuality and identity. 6.30pm, second Wed of month. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983
Exhibitions
Daily
Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333
Dr Jekyll’s Laboratory: Science and Medicine in the Nineteenth Century. Step inside a Victorian study in this interactive and fun exhibition. Free. 10am-4pm, Sat, Feb 9 until Sat, May 25. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333
Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248
Miscellaneous
Daily
Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709
HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908
The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760
Friday
Whist Drive: £3 incl. tea & biscuits. 7.30pm. Whitechapel Village Hall, Church Lane, Whitechapel PR3 2EX
Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL
Saturday
Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE
Rheumatoid Arthritis Advice and Information Event: find out more about the services and support that may be available to you. 10.30am-3pm. Free. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900
Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston
Sunday
The Lost Leyland Map of 1740: local history walk with David Hunt exploring the village with a recently rediscovered map. 2.30pm. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041
Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775
Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY
Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.
Tuesday
Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY
Wednesday
Lancashire Volunteer Partnership Open Event: crafts for all ages along with current staff and volunteers to answer all your questions. Free. Noon-3.30pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900
Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775
Hobbies
Daily
Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600
Thursday
World of Wine: explore Chile and Argentina with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7-9pm. Holiday Inn, Preston. Tel: 01253 301934
Stalmine Walk: a walk around the village of Stalmine with a few stiles to climb. Meet at the Seven Stars Pub, Hallgate Lane, Stalmine FY6 0LA. Tel: 01253 700066
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900
Friday
Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369
Creative Watercolour Flowers Workshop: learn a new skill in this gentle introduction to the basics of flower painting. Ages 16+. £10. 10am-noon. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900
Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648
Saturday
New Techniques - Watercolour on Canvas: Art Demonstration by Pam Potter. 2.4pm. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041
Sunday
How To Paint With Pastels: painting workshop with Les Darlow. £45. 10.30am-4pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900
Tuesday
Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648
Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900
Wednesday
Hear and Far Away Creative Project: work with resident artist Chantal Oakes to help create a permanent art installation to be displayed in the library. Every Wed, 10.30am until Mar 27. Savick Library, 6 Birkdale Drive, Ashton. Tel: 0300 123 6703
Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633
Clubs/classes
Thursday
Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152
Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309
Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579
Friday
Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369
Leyland Gardening Society: Ian & Sheila Lowe on ‘Carnations and Grasses Do Mix’. All welcome.Members £1, visitors £2. 7.30pm. Halls for All @ St Ambrose, Moss Lane, Leyland, PR25 4XA
Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston
Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309
Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549
Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473
Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG
Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153
Saturday
Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714
Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Sunday
Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222
Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408
Monday
Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: John Miles on ‘Birding in Cumbria, Dumfries & Galloway’. All welcome. See www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321
Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549
Let’s Grow Preston: a community environmental charity. 2.15pm. Ashton Park, Preston
The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929
Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473
Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904
Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721
Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579
Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens
Tuesday
Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369
Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish
Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham
Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178
Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley
The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854
Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327
Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473
Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264
Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338
Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287
Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256
Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256
Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455
Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425
Wednesday
Grimsargh WI: with speaker Chris Glaze from the Lancashire Wildlife Trust on Marine Conservation. 7.30pm. Village Hall, Preston Road, Grimsargh
Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777
Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549
Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL
Slugs and Coral: two talks looking at British marine wildlife with The Lancashire MCS. All welcome. 7.30pm. The Gregson Centre, 33-35 Moor Gate, Lancaster LA1 3PY.
Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287
Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854
Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179
Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256
Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797
Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882
Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408