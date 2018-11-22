What’s On Listings 22-28 November

Have your say

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Chorley

ComedySportz: all action, all improvised competitive comedy. £8, child £5. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Nov 24 only

Christopher Robin (U): Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell and Mark Gatiss. £5. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sun, Nov 25 only

Darwen

An Evening With Eddie Hall: the World’s Strongest Man. From £28.50. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Wed, Nov 28 only

Lancaster

Peter Pan: transporting audiences to Neverland with fairy dust, flight and catchy songs. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Fri, Nov 23 until Sat, Jan 5

The Exploded Circus: a breath-taking mix of acrobatics, surprising aerial feats and masterful juggling. From £9.50. Fri, Sat, 8pm, Sun 11am.Great Hall, Lancaster University LA1 4YW. Tel: 01524 594151. Opens Fri, Nov 23 until Sun, Nov 25

Warrington

Simon Yates – My Mountain Life: the story behind ‘Touching The Void’. From £15. 7.30pm. Pyramid & Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington. Tel: 01925 442345. Fri, Nov 23 only

Music

Rock

Henge: bringing you the gift of cosmic dross. Plus The Jackpot Golden Boys. From £10. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Fri, Nov 23 only

Black Grape + The Rain Band: a rewind to over twenty years ago and the glory days. From £26.50. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Nov 24 only

T.Rextasy: the only tribute band to have been authorised and endorsed by Marc Bolan’s catalogue management. £22.50. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Nov 24 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Martyn Joseph: spanning folk, rock, soul, folk funk and Americana. From £15. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Nov 23 only

Ceilidh: music and calling provided by the Caton Ceilidh Band. Raffle and bar. £12 incl. hot pot and fruit pie supper. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 37875. Sat, Nov 24 only

The Houghton Weavers: with their unique blend of popular folk music, humor and audience participation. From £14. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Nov 24 only

Twelfth Day: Scottish folk duo with a complex and ever-evolving sound, rich with rhythm, harmony and texture. £11. More Music, The Hothouse, 13-17 Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Tel: 01524 831997. Sat, Nov 24 only

The Stumble: a blistering mix of blues, soul and old school R&B. £12. 8pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Sat, Nov 24 only

Pop

Elektrik Dreams - Live 80s Tribute: the sounds that defined a generation. From £8. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Sat, Nov 24 only

Classical

Haffner Orchestra: Mozart horn Concerto no. 2, Tchaikovsky Symphony no. 1. 7.30pm. www.haffnerorchestra.org. Ashton Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 582394. Sat, Nov 24 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Orchestral

Promenade Concert Orchestra Present Music While You Work: celebrating the radio programme from 1940 to the late 1960’s. From £14. 3pm. The Platform Old Station Building, Central Promenade, Morecambe LA4 4DB. Tel: 01524 582803. Sun, Nov 25 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602795

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, jams/chutneys, gluten free, home produced vegetables/plants/flowers, hand crafted items. Ample parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Garstang Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Christmas Market: lots of local produce and unusual gifts on sale. Refreshments on sale. Free admission. 10am-4pm. All Saints Church, Higher Walton, Preston. Tel: 01254 853995

Craft Fair: local crafters, cakes, lucky dip, raffle for Christmas Hampers, Bottle-bola and delicious refreshments including bacon butties, soups and sandwiches. Entry free. 10am-3pm. The WI Hall, Chapel Street, Great Eccleston PR3 0ZE

Lytham Vintage & Antiques Market: Selling Vintage, antiques, retro, pre-loved treasures and collectables. Last Saturday of each month, 10am-4pm. £1. Lytham Assembly Rooms, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham. Tel: 01253 782828

Traditional Christmas Fair: stalls, refreshments, Carol singers, Disney Princesses and Superhero, and Santa in his grotto. 2pm. Coppull Parish Church School, Roe Hey Drive, Coppull

Greatest Showman Christmas Fair: lots of Christmas stalls, refreshments, crafts, glitter faces, Carol singers and Santa in his grotto. Plus sing-a-long and circus skills with The Greatest Showman theme. 2pm. Coppull Parish Church School, Roe Hey Drive, Coppull

Emmanuel Church - Christmas Fair: many stalls, tombola, raffle, refreshments, Father Christmas and lots more. 11am-2pm. Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston PR1 7NB

Saturday, Dec 1

Christmas Fair: with stalls, games, refreshments, lunches and fun. Meet Farther Christmas! Free adnission. 10am-2pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Crossroads Centre, Watling St Road PR2 8EA

Sunday

The Big Lancashire Christmas Craft Show: book signing with Michael Barrett plus up to 50 indoor stalls with jewellery, chocolates, craft, home décor and more. £2, OAP £1, children free. 11am-3pm. The Wellington Park Hotel,Leyland, PR25 3AB

Cuerden Valley Park Farmers’ Market and Crafts: up to 30 stalls of tasty artisan foods and locally produced crafts. Cuerden View Café open until 5pm. Visitor Centre, Berkeley Drive, Cuerden Valley Park, Bamber Bridge PR5 6BY. Tel: 01772 324436

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

St Anne’s Antique Fair: jewellery, silver, postcards, lace, medals, Moorcroft and antiquarian books. Book and CD stall in aid of Derian House Childrens Hospice. Refreshments available. Entry £1.50. 8.30am-3.30pm. The Aztex Centre, The Promenade, St Annes FY8 1LS

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Saturday

Christmas Tree Fair: with music, Father Christmas, mulled wine and mince pies. Plus a Christmas Cafe, stalls, sideshows and raffle with top £100 prize. 11am-2pm. St Paul’s Church, Church Street, Longridge

Christmas Tree Festival: with over 25 trees, nativity scenes,refreshments and craft stall. £2, under 16s free. 10am-4pm. St. Leonard’s Church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham

A History Of Your Local University: public open day and exhibition. With historian and researcher Dr Keith Vernon, a guided walking tour, artefacts, images and show reels. Free. 11am-3pm. Livesey House café and exhibition space, 6 Heatley Street, Preston PR1 2XR

Ghost Tours: ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting to serve you a two course meal. Ages 13+. From 5.30pm. £32. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Family Egyptian Balcony Tour: climb up high to get a closer look at the sights and stories of Egypt . Ages 7+, max. two children per adult. £1, child 50p. 11-11.40am. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905414

Preston’s Christmas Concert & Lights Switch On: with Andy Day, Jack P Shepherd, Gwen Dickey, Edele Lynch, The Opera Guy, Charlotte Lilly, Rene and The cast of Preston’ Guild Hall’s Cinderella. 6-8pm. Flag Market, Cheapside, Preston PR1 2PP. Tel: 01772 653000

Cloudspotting Artful Playground Mini Fest: bringing some outdoor family festival fun indoors. £5. 2.30-3.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Christmas Tree Festival: with over 25 trees, nativity scenes,refreshments and craft stall. All welcome. £2, under 16s free. 11am-4pm, Songs Of Praise service at 4.30pm. St. Leonard’s Church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham

Monday

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop: using a variety of plants, natural decorations and ribbons. £40. 1.30-4pm. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Wednesday

Winter Lantern Festival: with Mini Illuminations, a winter market, live music and singing. 4-8pm, procession begins at 6pm at Sandylands School, Hampton Road, Heysham, Morecambe LA3 1EJ

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Preston’s Windrush Generation - The first 70 years: an honest and sometimes tough look at the experiences of the Windrush Generation. Until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Joseph Gudgeon: photographs of Preston’s former indoor market. Sat, Oct 13 until Sun, Nov 25. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Nature’s Bounty: an exhibition of art by local artist Margaret Rodwell. Until Thu, Dec 13. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3.30pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Saturday

Coffee And Cake Reading: with our training mediums. £2. 10am-noon. 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30-5.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Whist & Dominos: £2 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green

Tuesday

Annual Christmas Bingo: tickets £15 including game cards and hot supper, available from Little Town Farm Shop, Thornley. 7.30pm. Ferrrari’s Country House, Chipping Lane, Thornley, Longridge PR3 2TB

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

History Talk: John Boyle O’Reilly - Monuments on Three Continents. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free. 6-7.45pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Fashion Talk: Northern Style Narratives. how visual cultural identity is formed, and its importance in both the individual and collective sense. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free. 6-8pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Chorley FC Multi Sports Activity Programme: with experienced coaches. For boys and girls aged 6-14. £5 per session. Every Fri, 5-6pm, until Dec 14. Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Nov 24 - Warton; Dec 8 - Skipton. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Cleveleys Walk: a stroll along the beautiful promenade or a look at Cleveleys Park and Towers Wood. Return for refreshments. 10.30am. Meet At the Community Centre on Beach Road FY5 1ER. Tel: 01253 700066

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Knott End Walk: either on the Promenade or across the golf course and around Hackensall Hall along country lanes. 2pm. Meet at the Ferry Cafe, by the slipway. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Philippa Benson on ‘Birds and Wildlife of The Languedoc: An Easily Accessible New Destination in the Western Mediterranean. All welcome. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Boys Club: for boys 6-16 years. 6.30-8pm. Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Western Front Association: ‘Aces Falling: War Over The Trenches, 1918’ by internationally renowned historian and author Peter Hart. Non WFA members welcome. 7.30pm. RAFA Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland

scRibble Creative Writing Group: friendly, welcoming Preston-based amateur writers’ group that’s always open to new faces. 7.30pm, last Mon of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Wheels for All Cycling: adaptable bikes ride for disable and autism person. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Crohn’s and Colitis Support Group: friendly, relaxing support group. 7.30-8.30pm, last Tue of month. Community Centre, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, Chorley

Glasson Dock Reading Group: new members always welcome. Lively discussions, not too serious or intellectual. First Tues of the month. Various locations. Tel: 01524 751964

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369.

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Damson Poets: open mic, guests poets, and themed evenings. 7.30pm, last Wed of the month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Wheels for All Cycling: beginners to learn to ride cycling training. 10am-2.30pm Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408