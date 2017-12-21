What’s On Listings 21-27 Dec

Have your say

Theatre

Chorley

NT Live - Young Marx: starring Rory Kinnear and Oliver Chris. £10. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Thu, Dec 21 only

NT Live - Hamlet: Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. £10. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Wed, Dec 27 only

Darwen

Alice in Wonderland: a stupendously fantastic family show for Christmas. From £11. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Until Sun, Dec 24

Lancaster

Aladdin: join Aladdin and the Genie as they embark on a journey of discovery, danger and romance. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Sat, Jan 6, 2018

The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG): from £5.50. 6.15pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Fri, Dec 22 only

Die Hard (15): from £5.50. 8.30pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Fri, Dec 22 only

A Nightmare Before Christmas(PG): £2.50. 11am. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Dec 23 only

It’s A Wonderful Life (U): from £5.50. 7.30pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Dec 23 only

Lancaster Comedy Club: each show boasts three professional comedians and a newer, semi-professional act. From £8. 8pm. The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64170. Every Sunday

Lytham

Dick Whittington: with all the winning ingredients audiences know and love in pantomime. From £14, child from £11. Lowther Pavilion, West Beach, Lytham St. Annes. Tel: 01253 794221. Opens Fri, Dec 8 until Sat, Dec 30

Music

Rock

The Jonny Oates Band: winners of The Ferret Last Band Standing Competition. From £3. 8pm. The Continental, S. Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Fri, Dec 22 only

Blues Harvest Holiday Special: geek-rock five piece, the perfect band to celebrate the sci-fi, comics and fantasy genres. £5. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Sat, Dec 23 only

Slade UK: recreating the experience of a real Slade show. From £12. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Dec 23 only

April Moon: fun, upbeat covers of Bowie, Beatles, Stones, Neil Young, Pink Floyd, Traveling Wilburys, Doors, Abba and Queen with lots of wild mashups! 8pm. Black Horse, Hoghton. Sun, Dec 24 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Residents and Regulars Christmas Special: hosted by Chris and Loz. Free admission. 8pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton. Tel: 01254 853929. Thu, Dec 21 only

Soul

The Soul Convicts: the slickest Soul and funk band around. From £12. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Dec 22 only

Choral

Christmas Concert: featuring the music of John Rutter with Chamber Orchestra and Intrada Brass. £12, children free. 7.30pm. The Lancastrian, Chorley Town Hall. Tel: 01772 455185. Sat, Dec 23 only

Miscellaneous

Christmas Concert: a selection of light hearted, fun and uplifting film and Christmas themed music and popular carols with The Preston Concert Band. From £3. 7.30pm. St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood. Fri, Dec 22 only

Circle Casino: plus support. See www.facebook.com/whitebearstudios. 7.30pm. The Filling Factory, Buckshaw Village. Tue, Dec 26 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Vinyl Revival: The Clash. Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 401035

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Fun Quiz: with cash prizes. Every Thu from 9pm. St Joseph’s Club, Harpers Lane, Chorley

Open Mic Night: all welcome. From 9pm every Thu. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Exposure - The Open Mic Sessions: All genres welcome from hip hop to spoken word. Drinks promos. Free entry. Every Thu, 9.15pm. The Imperial, Union Street, Chorley

Dominoes Night: For a pleasant evening in friendly surroundings. Tea and coffee provided. Starts 7.30 pm. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 01772 615708

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Pete & Lynda’s Open Mic Night: Instruments and PA set-up provided. Every Thursday. 8.30 - 11.30pm. Free admission. The Wheatsheaf, Croston Road, Leyland. Tel: 07821 293655.

Weekly Quiz: Great prizes and draws through the night. Thu nights, 9pm prompt. £1 entry per team member. The Black Bull Inn, 83 Pope Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752953.

Quiz Night: General knowledge, music, pictures, true or false and numbers. Plus Play Your Cards Right Jackpot. 9.30pm every Thu. Longton VM Sports and Social Club, School Lane, Longton. Tel: 01772 616874.

Quiz Night: 9pm. Entry fee just £1 which includes a chunky chip buttie at the interval. The Wheatsheaf, 34 Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton. Tel: 01772 691881.

Citrus Club - Pub Quiz: Please txt me 07753 684488 and we’ll arrange to meet! 9pm. Pig & Whistle, Lea, Preston. Tel: 07753 684488.

Cash Bingo: Every Thu, eyes down 8pm. No entry fee. Longridge Sports & Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153.

Big J’s Quiz: General Knowledge and jackpot round. Free to enter. 8.30pm. The Railway, 35 Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley. Tel: 01257 270254.

Quiz Night featuring ‘Play Your Cards Right’: Every Thu. Traditional lunches served Thu Fri, Sat and Sun from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Pub Quiz: 9.15pm every week. Pig and Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston. Tel: 01772 626112.

Friday

Sam Flannagan DJ in Beer Hall: Holmes Mill, Greenacre Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 401035

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Karaoke: with over 300,000 songs. Get your singing voice ready for the competition - coming soon! Every Friday from 9pm. Moor Park Pub, Plungington, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

80’s Night: Drinks offers, karaoke with over 250,000 songs. Random prizes for singers; bottles of wine, Jaegerbombs and Sunday lunch for 2. Free supper at 10.30pm 8.30pm-12.30am. Moor Park Pub, Preston. Tel: 07984 801096.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

Live Entertainment: 2nd, 3rd and 4th Sat of the month. Free. Longridge Sports and Social Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 679153

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Live Artist: Different act every Sat. 9.30pm. Swan Inn, 18 Church Terrace, Higher Walton, Preston. Tel: 01772 324733

Live Music: every Saturday from 9pm. Moor Park Pub, 15 Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 253951

Live Artists!: Different act every week. Plus bingo/lucky balls with cash prizes. 7.30pm, every Saturday. Bamber Bridge Catholic Club, Aspden Street (off Brownedge Lane), Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 335513.

Sunday

Open Mic: for musicians and poets. Get yourself down to entertain or be entertained! 8.30pm every fortnight. The Pleasant Retreat, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

Pub Quiz: Cash prizes. £1 per person incl supper. £9pm every Sun. White Bull Country Pub & Kitchen, Alston, Longridge. Tel: 01772 784151

Money Bingo: every Sunday night. Eyes down 7.30pm. Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Ave, Longridge. Tel: 01772 780607

Quiz Night: with old favourite quizmaster Neil. Lots of prizes plus an increasing cash jackpot. Every Sunday. The Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Welly Singalong: Bring your ipod or CD’s and you can DJ and singalong. Fun for all the family. After Sunday Football. The Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton. Tel: 01772 726641.

Karaoke Night: 9pm. The Anchor, Hutton, Preston.

Chase the Ace: find the ace of spades, win £1000. 4.45pm. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

Wednesday

Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 603307

Pub Quiz: followed by Play Your Cards Right. Cash prizes. £1 per person. 9pm every Wed. Anderton Arms, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 700104

Bingo Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: every Wed from 8pm.The Queens, Corner of Chapel Brow and Golden Hill Lane, Leyland

Bonkers Ben Big Pub Quiz and Game Show: with cash prizes and the Bonkers Ben Boobie Prize! Free half time food. 8.30pm. Walton Arms, St Aidans Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 698105

Bingo: Great cash prizes and Jackpot. Friendly atmosphere, everyone welcome, licensed bar. 8pm every Wednesday. Much Hoole Village Hall. Tel: 07766 738824

Cash Bingo, Quiz and Play Your Cards Right: Every Wednesday. The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 453224.

Quiz Night: Cash prizes plus Jackpot round. Free Buffet. 9pm. The Hunters, Hennel Lane, Walton Park, Preston

Snooker Night: Every Wed. Traditional lunches served Thu, Fri, Sat and Sun from our 5 star kitchen. Functions Room available. All live sport on BT and SKY. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433975.

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Dance

Daily Dance Classes

Dancing ‘The Next Step’: Latin, Ballroom, Sequence and much more including workshops on Salsa, Argentine Tango, Foxtrot, etc. With professionally qualified teachers. The Preston Marriott, Broughton; The Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane and Longridge. Tel: 01772 783364.

Thursday

Dancing The Next Step: classes, with a difference. Latin and ballroom. Individual tuition at class prices within our classes at Marriotts. Tel: 01772 783364

Reeders Dance Studio: adults ballroom, Latin & sequence class followed by social dancing. 8.30pm. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Lindy Hop and Jive Dance Classes: Beginners 7.30pm, improvers 8.30pm, intermediate 9pm. Social dancing 9.30pm-late. £6. Canberra Club, Salmesbury Aerodrome, Balderstone. Tel: 07902 342448.

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment.Beginners level 1/2 from 8pm, Improver/Intermediate Class 9pm followed by free social dancing. Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury. Tel: 07931 721697

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Thu 7.30-10.30pm. Walmer Bridge Village Hall, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge,Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Sequence Dancing: With Fred and Audrey. Every Thu 7.30 - 10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton. Tel: 01257 272276.

Children’s Irish dancing classes: for beginners. 6-7pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Adults Irish dancing classes: 8-9pm. St Walburges Church hall, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 07543 008928.

Line Dancing Classes: intermediate. £4. 8-10pm. St. Teresa’s Parish Centre, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 611975

Preston Rosettes Morris Dancing: Girls of all ages welcome. Every Thursday. Email nickid84@hotmail.co.uk for more information. 7.30pm. St Josephs Sports & Arts Centre, Rigby Street, Ribbleton, Preston. Tel: 01772 495120.

Friday

Dance:X: Preston’s newest dance fitness class. £3. 7.15-8.15pm every Fri. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 07585 226562

Fever Dance Company: Children/adult classes daily. All ages and all levels taught. From VideoPop to Cheerleading or Latin and Ballroom. Also weekend social dances and monthly dinner dances. Visit www.feverdancecompany.com for more information. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Dancing The Next Step: With Ron and Iris. All standards from new beginners to advanced in Ballroom, Latin and Latino. Regular workshops. Private lessons available. Various venues, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified) for regular workshops on Rock’n’Roll and Argentine Tango. Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. Every Friday. Marriotts, Broughton, Preston. Tel: 01772 783364.

Reeders Dance Studio: Children/adult classes daily. All ages/all levels taught with fully qualified teachers. Competition work, shows, medals or just for fun. Cheerleading, street dance, freestyle/disco, RnR, ballroom, latin, salsa, line, ballet & tap and wedding dances. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 704651.

Modern Sequence Dancing - new dances taught: Latest dances taught. Every Friday and Wednesday. 1.30pm - 4pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 452786.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Fri 1.30-3.30pm. Carr Street Community Centre, Carr Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07780 711827.

Saturday

Reeders Dance Studio: 10am children’s dance, ballroom, Latin and rock n roll, 12.15pm children’s under 5’s classes ballroom, Latin, cheer, rock n roll etc. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Strictly Saturdays: Dance the night away. Every Saturday. 8.15pm - 12am. Fever Dance Studio, Mornington Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 703704.

Sequence Dancing: 7.30-10.15pm, alternate Saturdays. Trinity United Reformed Church Hall, Brownhill Road, Blackburn. Tel: 07592 772642.

Dance Classes: Ballet, lyrical, tap, Greek and modern jazz taught every Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Sat 8.30am-2pm, Mon 4.30-7pm, Tue 5.30-8.30pm. Sylvia Goff’s Centre, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 07734 861415.

Sunday

Scottish Country Dancing: beginners class, new people more than welcome. No partner needed. 2.30-4.30pm. Euxton Parish Church Community Centre, School Lane, Euxton, Chorley. Tel: 01257 278400

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing: Workshops every Sunday from 7-8pm, Social Dancing 8-11pm. £2. Lea Club, 872 Blackpool Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 733442.

Preston Phoenix Sequence dancing: Everyone welcome. 7.45-10.45pm. £2.50. St Teresa’s, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 312263.

Dancing The Next Step: Join Ron and Iris (UKA qualified). Great car parking and a minute from Junction 32, M6. Ballroom, Latin and other styles, 7pm. Sequence, 8pm. Marriotts, Broughton. Tel: 01772 783364.

Wednesday

Sequence dancing, with Frank & Denise: 7.30pm every Wed except first of the month. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green, Nr. Longridge. Tel: 07592 772642

Ballroom, Latin & Sequence Social dancing: great venue, large car park, friendly club atmosphere and newly refurbished facilities. 7.30-10.30pm. St Teresas Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522

Argentine Tango Classes: for beginners. See www.strictlytango.co.uk. Every Wed. Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland

Reeders Dance Studio: 6pm children’s freestyle, 6.45pm children’s street, 8pm adults salsa. Reeders Dance Studio, Primrose Road, Deepdale. Tel: 07803 690549

Sweet Salsa: join in the fun and learn hot and spicy Cuban style salsa dancing in a fun friendly environment. Beginners level 1/2 class 8pm, Improver/Intermediate 9pm followed by free social dancing. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood. Tel: 07931 721697

Modern Line Dancing with Pamela: Improvers to intermediate. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wed 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 07831 143251

Will Foran Dance: Old time dancing and popular sequence, 6.30-7.30pm. Beginners Latin dance class, no partner required, 7.30-8.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley.

New Ladies Latin Line Dance Class: for beginners. No previous experience required. £5. 7.30-8.30pm, every Wed. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526

Come Dancing with PM’s Dance Club: Social Dance Night with the best in Ballroom, Latin, and Social Sequence. 7.30 - 10.40pm. St Teresa’s Social Club, Queensway, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 752522.

Ballroom & Latin Dance Class: All proceeds to charity. 7.30 - 9.30pm. Admission: £1 (inc. tea & biscuits). St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 259085.

Line Dancing With Ann and Carole: Every Wednesday. Beginners 7.30 - 8.30pm; intermediate 8.30 - 10.30pm. Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 712231.

Line Dancing With Pamela: Improvers and Upwards. Friendly atmosphere. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Lea Club, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 681733.

Dance Salsa: Beginners through to advanced. All are welcome for a fun night! 7.30pm. Tickets: £5 per person for the evening. Fulwood Tennis Club, Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07976 598691.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wednesday 7.30-10.30pm. Leyland Conservative Club, Towngate, Leyland. Tel: 07780 711827.

Modern Line Dancing: All levels. Every Wed 1.30-3.30pm. Galloway Hall, Fulwood. Tel: 07780 711827.

Ballroom and Latin Adult Dance Class: Relaxed and friendly atmosphere. 6.30-7.30pm. 3 Clifford Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262526.

Sales/Markets

Saturday

Friends of Adlington Library Coffee Morning: tea and coffee, squash, cakes and biscuits. Come along and support your library! 10.30am-12.15pm, every Saturday. Adlington Library

Makers’ Markets: local traders will be showing off their retro, up-cycled, home-baked and homeware goods. Plus children’s activities. 10am-4pm every Sat. Chapel Gallery, St Helens Road, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 571328

Sunday

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Tuesday

Ribby Hall Antique & Collectibles Fair: including a charity book and DVD stall for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Plenty of on-site parking and catering. £1.50, children free. 9am-3.30pm. Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green. Tel: 01772 493075

Special Events

Daily

Elves & Fairies: how many can you find hiding in the museum? Plus crafts. Entry from £3.20, under 18s free. Every day in December. Clitheroe Castle Museum, Castle Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 424568

Thursday

Santa!: 11am-5pm. Tesco, Chorley

Friday

Santa!: 11am-5pm. Sainsbury, Bamber Bridge

Saturday

Santa!: 11am-5pm. Sainsbury, Bamber Bridge

Sunday

Christingle Service: by candlelight. 6pm. Trinity Methodist Church, Goosnargh

Christmas Eve: festive cheer with mulled wine, mulled gins, and mince pies and music. From 3pm. Ribchester Club, Church Street, Ribchester

Monday

Christmas Day service: 10.30am. Trinity Methodist Church, Goosnargh

Christmas Day service: all welcome. 11am. Knowle Green Church

Wednesday

Festive walk: with Trinity Methodist Church Goosnargh. 10.30am. Meet at Claylands Caravan Park

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Astley Hall at Christmas: intriguing history, Christmas decorations and the British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition. Plus crafts and face painting. Every weekend until Dec 31. Astley Hall, Chorley. Tel: 01257 515151

Christmas display: featuring toys through the ages, including books, dolls, construction toys - and a sweetie Christmas tree.Until Fri, Jan 5 (closed Dec 22-Jan 3). Longridge Heritage Centre, Old Station Buildings, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 01772 437958

Trench Brothers: a creative response to the untold stories of ethnic minority soldiers in WWI. Free. Until Jan 7, 2018. Clitheroe Castle Museum, Castle Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 424568

The Changing Face of Chorley Pubs: by Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Mid Nov until end of Feb, 2018. Astley Farmhouse, Astley Hall, Chorley. Tel: 01257 515151

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Sunday

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Dukes Music Quiz: With radio presenter Vic McGlynn. Questions about music from the Sixties to the present day including picture rounds and audio rounds. 8pm. Tickets: £1 per person. The Dukes Theatre, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500.

Hobbies

Thursday

Painting Class: every Thu. St Annne’s Parish Rooms. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting Class: every Fri. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Saturday, Jan 6

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walk, Jan 6, Grange. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 72871

Tuesday

Painting Class: every Tue. St Georges Hall, Preston. Tel 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Thurday, Jan 4

Beekeeping for Beginners: new 10 session course with practical sessions in club apiary. Makes an unusual Christmas present! 7-9pm. Apply via Preston Beekeepers web site or call 01772 726212

Clubs / Societies

Thursday

Preston Forum Probus Club: a group for retired or semi-retired men and ladies. 10am-noon, every other Thu, Sep-Apr. Broughton Parish Hall, Broadway, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 863417

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Peer Support Group: for mental wellbeing. See www.peertalk.org.uk. Free. 10.45am-12.15pm. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol

Peer Support Group: for mental wellbeing. See www.peertalk.org.uk. Free. 7.30-9pm. Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Drama - Grady Bear Bunch: creative, playful drama for ages 6mth-3yrs. Incl. free entry to Cheeky Monkey’s. 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01942 208431

Relax Kids: supports emotional wellbeing and connection to each other. Ages 3-4. Incl. free entry to Cheeky Monkey’s. 1.15-1.45pm. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 07488 407740

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Bridge: small, friendly club. 7.15pm. St Leonard Church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 743643

Preston on Wheels WFA: Wheels for All Adaptable Bikes. Everyone welcome. 10am-2.30pm, every Thu. Moor Park Preston. Tel: 07971 476698

Skylarks Community Choir: join us for some fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing.Email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. Every Thu, 1-2pm. Astley Coach House, Hallgate, Astley Park, Chorley. Tel: 07538 580296

Youth Theatre: for secondary age (11-16). Free taster session. 5-6pm. Moorland School. Tel: 07532 115066

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thursday. 10.30am. £3. The Minster, Church Street, Avenham. Tel: 01772 750152.

Sweaty Mama Fitness Classes: effective and fun way to exercise postnatally with your child (age 6wks+). Call to reserve your place or see www.sweatymama.com. £5 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 10am. Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 07436 266644

Youth Theatre: building confidence by practising all aspects of theatre skills. For ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm every Thu in term time. Dance Studios, Moorland School, Ribblesdale Avenue, Clitheroe. Tel: 07532 115066.

Savvy Surfers: a weekly workshop where you can learn how technology works. Every Thu, 10am-1pm.UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Mums & Tots Toddler Group: every Thu, term time only. 9.30-11.30ampm. Barnardos Building, Leyland Road, Lostock Hall. Tel: 01772 467248

Indoor Short Tennis: for adults. Beginners/new players welcome. £3.50 pay and play. Every Thu, 10.30am-noon. Westview Leisure Centre. Tel: 07966 315241

Circuits with a Difference: £5. 6-7pm. Sports Hall, Play Football, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07816 881858

Community Ensemble: contact info@bdmusichub.org. Every Thu, 4.30-6.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Soundtracks: Beatboxing, rock and pop, song writing and production. Every Thu, 6-8pm. Blackburn Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Chorley Cougars Basketball Team: 16+ all levels open training session. £4 per player. 7-8.30pm. St Michaels High School, Astley Road, Chorley. See Facebook or Tel: 07931 837328.

Preston Pride Basketball Club: recruiting players for the 2015/16 season. Senior Mens Teams MABL league. 8-10pm. Cardinal Newman Sports Centre. Tel: 07734580974

Chorley Badminton: with Evergreens Badminton Club, Badminton England affiliated. League and social badminton. New faces welcome. No charge on first visit. 7-9.30pm. Albany Academy, Bolton Road, Chorley. Tel: 01772 335680

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Leyland Artists: programme includes professional demo’s, workshops and exhibitions. Number of vacancies for new members. £1.50 for each session includes refreshments. Every Thu, 7-9pm. Residents Lounge, Jubilee Court, West Paddock, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433598

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Slimming World class: 7.30pm. £5 in first week plus weekly fee of £4.95 (£4.60 for Seniors) St Mary Magdalene Church Hall, Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton. Tel: 07800 868131.

Spin and Metafit: Spin - Riding a bike has never been so much fun! Metafit - It’s tough, thats why it works! Spin: 7.45-8.30pm, Metafit: 8.30-9pm. Spin £4, Metafit £3 or £6 for both. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07813 405031.

Pilates Class: To improve posture,strengthen core and increase well-being. All ages/abilities welcome (including pre/post natal ladies). 10.30-11.30am. £5 per session. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07757 417664.

Bowls Seminars: To help all bowlers to gain a better knowledge of the Laws of the Game. All welcome. 7.30pm. £6 at the start, with a further £3 in March if you wish to sit the exam. Ashton Bowling Club, Egerton Road, Ashton, Preston.

Farington Art Group: All standard of artists, any medium welcome. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Church Lane, Off Croston Road, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 01772 339799.

New Eckankar Study Class: Past lives, dreams and soul travel. Ancient wisdom for today with the Easyway Discourses by Harold Klemp. See www.eckankar.org. Call for information. venue TBC. Tel: 07548 172113.

Be Inspired!: Arts, crafts and hobbies for people suffering from depression or mental health needs. 10am-4pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07980 292330.

Friday

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tue and Fri until early May. 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 289086

Parent and Todler Group: fun play sessions for ages 0-5yrs. £1.50 for hot drink and children’s snack. 10-11.30am. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Catterall Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Free Practical Philosophy Courses: Run termly. £10 admin charge. See www.practicalphilosophy.co.uk. Penwortham Girls High School, Cop Lane, Penwortham. Tel: 0800 803 0799

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Preston on Wheels WFA: 10.30am, every Fri. Avenham park, Frenchwood Rec Ground, back of Christ the Kings School. Tel: 07971 476698

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Road, off Lune Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Karate: develop your confidence, fitness, flexibiltiy and co-ordination. For ages 5+. Beginners to advanced, no need to book, all welcome. £5.90 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. 4.30-5.30pm.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 234287

Led Ride Cycling: every Friday, 10.30am. From Avenham Park Frenchwood Rec Ground, back of Christ the Kings School. Tel: 07748 207549

Upcycled Fridays: taking old and tiresome furniture and making it good as new! All items will be sold on with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities. Every Fri, 10am-4pm. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church, Chapel Street, Preston

Chorley Pensioners Association: A campaign group. Meets on third Fri of month. With speaker, raffle, tea and coffee. All welcome. Admission £1. From 2pm, doors open 1.30pm. St Georges church Hall, Chorley

Small Light Orchestra: requires string players and a trumpet player. Practice Fridays, 7.30-9pm. Chorley Methodist Church (Trinity). Tel: 01257 264493

Barton Tennis Club: learn to play in small friendly groups . Junior and adult groups. Friday’s from 4.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Preston Table Tennis Club: sessions for non-members. Bats provided. £5. Every Fri, 7-9.30pm. St Augustine’s Centre (use back entrance on Herschall Street), St Austin’s Place, Preston. Tel: 01772 745855

Walking Football: for the over 50’s, supported by PNE in the community. 11am - 1pm. Play Football, Ingol. Tel: 01772 693309

Lostock Hall Memorial Band: Players of all abilities are welcome, both young and old. 8-10pm. Youth Band 7-7.45pm. Next to Victoria Hotel, Watkin lane, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07768 856790

Children’s Tennis Coaching: Club membership not required. Professional LTA coach, child-focused. 5.30-6.15pm, age 7 & under; 6.15-7.15pm, age 8-11; 7.15-8.15pm. age 12+. Chorley Tennis Club. Tel: 07709 816951

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 8-10pm every Friday. Unit 12, Aquaduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Squash Night: Beginners and improvers welcome. 6pm. £4. Preston College. Tel: 01772 626112.

Yoga with Linda: 10-11.30am. Tickets: First class free. Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s park. Tel: 01772 491784

Whist: Every Friday and Saturday evening. 7.30 - 10pm. Leyland Senior Citizen’s Club, Prospect House, Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Friday. 6.30 - 7.30pm. Heskin Village Hall, Wood Lane, Heskin, near, Chorley. Tel: 07854 270569.

Trampolining Club: Call Stephen for more information. 5-7pm. Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 07870 196 714.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Mini red, mini orange, u15 and over 15’s. 4-8pm. Leyland tennis Club, Fox Lane.

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis from 5.30pm, older juniors from 6.30pm. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Wind Down Meditation: Ideal for people to pop in during their lunch break for a well-deserved wind down after a long week. 1 - 1.30pm. Vajravarahi Buddhist Centre, 38 West Cliff, Preston. Tel: 01772 259094.

Yoga Classes: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. All welcome. 2-3.30pm. £6.50per session or £22 for four week block Over 60’s Club, Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 01772 491784.

Children’s Yoga: 0-8years 1-1.40pm, 8-16years 1.45pm-2.30pm. Tickets: £2.500 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Ante-natal Yoga: 4-5pm. £4 Bizspace ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Yoga with Linda: 5.15pm. £4, first class free. Bizspace Ltd, Marsh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 751014.

Saturday

Preston Samba Dancers: community group learning simple Afro-Brazilian-style dances. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. First session free then £2.50-£5.50 based on ability to pay. 10am-12pm. Rm 215, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Ribble Valley Juniors Cycling Club: suitable for young independent cyclists aged 5-15 and their parents/carers. Suitable clothing, a roadworthy bike and an approved helmet required. 9.45am for 10am start. Walton-le-Dale Primary School

Preston Panthers: a disability multi-sports club for ages 5-25 years. Every Sat, 5-6.30pm (dry sport, £4) and 6.30-7.30 (swimming, £1). Initial taster session is free. Children and their siblings are welcome. West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton. Tel: 01772 719025

Conga Group Preston: Conga lessons for beginners. One Sat per month, various times available. Booking required, email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £3-£5. Rm 111, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

Home-Start Dads Group: offering support and friendship to Dads and their children aged 0-5. Alternate Saturdays at The Home-Start Centre, on Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley. Tel: 01257 241636

Trampoline Fun Classes: up to 10 yrs 10.30-11.30am, ages 11-16 11.30am-12.30pm. Springfield Park Leisure Centre, Coppell. Tel: 01257 471481

Magpies Kickers Club: with Chorley FC Soccer School. For boys and girls aged 5-12. £3 per child per session. 9-11am. Albany Academy, Chorley. Tel: 07804 145055

Junior Tennis: ages 4 and above. Outdoor tennis sessions for any budding Murrays or Williams! Sat mornings. Tulketh Tennis, Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Junior Tennis Coaching: Just come down to the club! Mini tennis form 9.30am, older juniors from 10.30am. Fulwood Tennis Club, off Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston.

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Healing: Come and relax in the calm and quiet whilst receiving gentle healing energies. Our healers are trained to a very high standard. 5-6pm. No charge, donations welcomed Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.

U12 training: 11.45am-12.45pm. playfootball, Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston. Tel: 07734 580974.

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Scripts Aloud: Read different play scripts aloud. No acting skills or previous theatrical experience required. Playscripts are provided. New members always welcome. 7.45pm on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Tickets: free The Beautiful Planet cafe, Friargate, Preston. Tel: scriptsaloud@hotmail.co.uk

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

PRESTON CHESS CLUB: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. The Ale Emporium, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £7. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. Experienced players and beginners welcome (lessons available). For info please visit the website www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 1-4pm. Ashton Walled Garden

Preston on Wheels WFA: beginners or new cyclist. 12.30pm, every Wed. Moor Park. Tel: 07971 476698

Continen-Tales: open mic event for up and coming authors and poets to tell a story. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Skylarks Community Choir: join us for some fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. Everyone welcome, even those who think they can’t sing.Email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. Every Wed, 10.30am-noon. Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall. Tel: 07538 580296

Rock n’ Learn: music and movement classes run by the award winning Harriet Gore. To book, call or email info@rocknlearn.co.uk. £4.50 plus free entry into Cheeky’s. Ages 3-5, 9.45am; 18mths-3yrs, 10.35am; 0-18mths, 11.30am.Cheeky Monkey’s, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01772 796185

Youth Theatre: for primary ages. Theatre techniques and games to improve confidence, communication and performance skills. First session free. Wednesdays during term time, 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 07532 115066

The Melting Pot: welcoming anyone interested in playing or listening to music or who may want to learn production and technical skills. Ages 18+. 2-4pm, every Wed. Stanley’s Community Centre, Sanley Road, Morecambe

Advice Drop-In with CAB: UCLan Law students will work alongside Citizens Advice staff running face to face drop-in sessions. 10am-noon. UCLan, What’s On in the City, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston. Tel: 01772 895373

Penwortham Bridge Club: beginners’ lessons starting. Tel: 01772 743722 or 07474 565858

Friendship Group: a fun afternoon with good company, great outings, raffles and lots of cake! £1.50. Every Wed, 1.30-3.30pm. Tanterton Village Centre, Kids Grove, Ingol. Tel: 07771 589712

Preston Chess Club: players of all standards welcome. See www.chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. The Ale Emporium, 53a Fylde Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 740882

New Longton Artists: Speakers, demonstrations & painting evenings. New members welcome. Visit www.newlongtonartists.co.uk. Every Weds 7.30-10pm. New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton, Preston. Tel: 01772 745520.

Tulketh Tennis: learn to play tennis in fun friendly groups. Junior groups from 4.30pm. Tag Lane, Ingol. Tel: 07966 315241

Tulketh Tennis: U14 players wanted for U14 tennis squad. 6.30pm. Tel: 07966 315241

Worldwise Samba Drummers: community samba band. Email JAveyard@uclan.ac.uk. £2.50. Every Wed, 6pm-8.15pm. Rm 35, The Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston

The Rawstorne Singers: Super choir welcomes new members who enjoy singing the best of sacred music in four-part harmony. Cathedral engagements a speciality! 7.30-9.30. St Saviours, Church Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 462202

Tai Chi Classes: from beginners to advanced practitioners. Very experienced teacher of 30 years. 7.30-9.30pm. United Reform Church, Fulwood. Tel: 07462 487474

South Ribble String Orchestra: seeking violins grade 5 plus and a double bass. Conductor and leader - Louise Latham. Contact www.southribblestrings.weebly.com. Meets twice a month on a Wed, 7.15pm - 9pm. Walton le Dale High School and Arts College, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

Steel Pans : Come along and try something new. Beginners welcome. Every Wed, 4.30pm. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Heartbeat: Learn to play bhangra, djembe and samba drumming styles. Every Wed, 6-8pm. Blackburn Youth Zone, Jubilee Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

LYVE Urban Choir: Join an acapella group – mixing melodies, harmonies with vocalisations and beat boxing. Every Wed, 3-30-5pm. Witton Park. Tel: 01254 666444

PopRecycle: A new exciting band recycling pop and rock music. Open to all players and singers. Every Wed. MUSICspace, The Bureau, Victoria Street, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 666444

Community Cafe: with drinks, snacks etc. every Wed, 10am-2pm.Salvation Army Community Hall, Harrington Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 555425

Home-Start Chorley Family Group: offering free support for children 0-5 yrs and their parent /carer. 1pm-3pm (school term time only). Home-Start Building, Fleet Street Short Stay Car Park, Chorley

Chat and Craft: we welcome all people whatever age, gender or abilities. £1 per week inc. refreshments. Every Wed, 2-4pm. Ashton Methodist Worship and Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton

Community Tennis Coffee Morning: enjoy organised social tennis matches, a brew and cake. All welcome. Members, £2.50, non members £3.50. Every Wed, 10am-noon. Leyland Tennis Club. Contact tennis.gilbert@gmail.com

Yoga class: All welcome. With Frances Heaton. Qualified and insured with BWY, over 20 yrs experience. Alternate Wednesday’s, 10-11.30am. United Reformed Church, Symonds Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 491784

Chorley Bridge Club: Duplicate Bridge. 7.15pm. Chorley Subscription Bowling Green, Windsor Road, Chorley. www.bridgewebs.com/chorley

Preston and District Model Railway Society: See: prestonanddistrictmrs.org.uk for further details. 2-4pm and 8-10pm every Wed. Unit 12, Aqueduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston.

Bamber Bridge Bruises: New boxing club for anyone aged 6+. For more information please contact Luke. Every Wednesday. Brownedge St Mary’s High School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel: 07776 151033.

Wymott Art Group: Social art class, with qualified teaching in painting/ribbon embroidery. No need to book, just turn up. 10am-noon. Tickets: £2 Old School, Ulnes Walton, Leyland, Preston. Tel: 01772 451189.

Luncheon Club: Meet every Wednesday. 12noon. £2.50 for a two-course meal. The Salvation Army Centre, Harrington Street, (off Adelphi Street), Preston. Tel: 01772 555425.

The A59 Club: Social club for single, separated, divorced and widowed friends, aged over 40. Different events weekly. Meet every Weds. Visit www.TheA59Club.btik.com 7.30pm. Admission: 50p. The Bonny Inn, Ribchester Road, Clayton-Le Dale, Blackburn. Tel: 01200 422361.

Chorley Shukokai Karate Club: Every Wed and Sat. Open to ages 5+. 6 - 7pm. Bateman Hall, Sagar Street, Eccleston. Tel: 07854 270569.

Leyland Lacemakers: Keeping the art of bobbin lace making alive. All welcome. 1-4pm. Leyland Baptist Church Hall, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 451517.

Health walk: No need to book just come along and get some fresh air, meet new people, and share your knowledge of the local area. Refreshments on return. 1-2pm. Coronation Park Bowling Pavillion, Ormskirk. Tel: 01695 555804.

Dark Nights Theatre Group: Meet Wednesdays, 7.30pm. St Wilfred’s Church Hall, Chapel Street, Preston. Tel: 07908 016660.

Baby and Toddler Group: 10am-noon. Ashton Community Centre, Wellington Road, Ashton, Preston. Tel: 01772 725264.

Preston Ladies Harmony Singers: New members always welcome. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist School, Canberra Road, Leyland. Tel: info@chmaterials.com.

Chorley Lodge Artists Society: Painters of all standards welcome - even complete beginners. Speakers, demonstrations, competitions and exhibitions. www.lodgeartistschorley.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30-9.30pm. Brinscall & Withnell Social Club, School Lane, Brinscall, Chorley.

The A Cappella Singers: Est 1995, the Singers are wishing to increase the size of this highly acclaimed group. Prospective members should be able to read music and perform. Rehearsals Wednesdays during school terms with performances usually on Saturday evenings or Sunday afternoons. Wilpshire area, Blackburn. Tel: 01254 249280.

Leyland Model Railway Club: 7-10pm every Monday and Wednesday. Hillthorpe Farm, Much Hoole, Leyland. Tel: 01704 562721.

Coffee Morning: Free coffee, toast, drinks etc. All welcome. 10am-noon. St James Church, Knowsley Street, off Avenham Lane, Preston.

Yoga Class: With British Wheel of Yoga teacher Frances Heaton. 10am-11.30am, each alternate Wednesday. St Ambrose Church Annex, Leyland. Tel: 01772 491784.