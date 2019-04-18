What’s On Listings 18-24 April

Have your say

Theatre

Chorley

Lancastrians: stories and thoughts about Lancashire life told by three actors. Plus local food and drink on sale. £10. Chorley Town Hall, Market Street, Chorley PR7 1DP. Tel: 01257 515151. Until Sat, Apr 20

The Lego Movie 2: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space are wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. £3. 2.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Thu, Apr 18 only

The King And I: recorded live from London’s iconic Palladium. £12. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Apr 20 only

Music

Brass Bands

Lancaster City Brass Band: spring and Easter time music plus the very best brass band favourites. Retiring collection. 6.30pm. St Helen’s Parish Church, Churchtown. Sun, Apr 21 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Definitely Mightbe: the number one tribute to Oasis - live. The first of five summer concerts in the Old Courtyard. £5. Mill Tavern, 15 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. Mill Tavern, 15 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Garstang Unplugged – Singers Nights: Free entry. 8.30pm, every last Wed of month. The Kenlis Arms, Ray Lane, Barnacre, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602795

Open Mic Night and Jam Session: turn up to perform or just go along to watch. 7.30pm, last Wed of every month. View Bar, Six Arches Caravan Park, Scorton

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Sunday

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Monday

Easter Monday Farmers’ Market: The ‘Merchants of Hoghton’ – fresh local produce and more. Plus Easter Family Crafts (various prices). 10am-2pm. Entry £2 per car, £1 for pedestrians. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Special Events

Daily

Easter at Rufford Old Hall: explore around every corner, search the woods and follow the garden paths to get a chocolaty prize. Fri, Apr 19 until Mon, Apr 22, 11am–4pm. 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, near Ormskirk L40 1SG. Tel: 01704 821254

Giant Easter Duck Trail: search for 25 giant ducks around the natural wetland, take part in craft activities, explore the new Pond Zone, try a canoe safari or enjoy a relaxing boat tour. Until Mon, Apr 22. WWT Martin Mere, Fish Lane, Burscough L40 0TA. Tel: 01453 891900

Lambing Live: meet the animals, feed the lambs and enjoy one of the dozens of ice creams produced on the farm. 10.30am until last entry at 4pm, weekends and holidays. Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale BB2 7JA. Tel: 01254 812407

Easter at Cedar Farm: a programme of workshops and activities including an Easter Trail, cookie decorating, face painting, story telling, an adventure playground and cafe. Good Friday to Easter Monday, 10am-5pm. Cedar Farm, Mawdesley L40 3SY

Thursday

Sign Making Workshop with Ryan Heath: suitable for ages 8-12. Free. 1.30pm. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Flower pot decorating and Seed Planting Workshop: suitable for ages 4+. Free. 2pm. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Chorley FC Soccer School: for boys and girls, 5-12 years old. Goalkeepers welcome. Email davidmurgatroyd5@gmail.com. £20 or £10 per day. From 9am, Tue, Apr 16 until Thu, Apr 18. Tel: 07804 145055

Friday

Easter Egg Hunt: egg-splore the Harris and crack the code to win a yummy prize. Fri, Apr 19 and Sat, Apr 20 from 10am. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Saturday

Parkinson’s UK Charity Night: with Tommy J & The Midnights. £15, table of eight £100, incl. hot buffet. 8pm. Preston Grasshoppers, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston PR4 0AP. Tel: 01772 202329

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Wednesday

Knitted Bible Exhibition: 230 knitted figures and 180 animals with scenery depicting stories from the Bible. Plus exhibition of Bibles, a Vintage Craft Bazaar, Knitting for Charity information, quiz sheets and story time. Wed, Apr 24 until Sun, Apr 28. St. Michael and All Angels Church, Egerton Road, Ashton-on Ribble PR2 1AJ. Tel: 01772 731191

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

April Art Exhibition: by local artist Anita Tomlinson. She has exhibited in many galleries both locally and in Canada and has won three awards in London. Until Thu, May 2. Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Those Magnificent Men: William Chambers’ photographic work, a remarkable testament to the precarious nature of early flight. Until Sat, May 4. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041

Dr Jekyll’s Laboratory: Science and Medicine in the Nineteenth Century. Step inside a Victorian study in this interactive and fun exhibition. Free. 10am-4pm, until Sat, May 25. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

A Fresh View of Home: David French, originally from Morecambe, displaying paintings from his travels and recent works of Morecambe Bay. Until Sat, Jun 1. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Saturday

Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Saturday, Apr 27

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walk, Apr 27 - Caldbeck. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Knott End Walk: either on the Promenade or across the golf course and around Hackensall Hall along country lanes. 2pm. Meet at the Ferry Cafe, by the slipway. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society: member Andy Alston on ‘Relatives in Unexpected Places: Nova Scotia - how did they arrive there, and why did they go?’ 7pm. Cunliffe Hall (Chorley Masonic Hall), Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BE

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Tuesday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Damson Poets: open mic, guests poets, and themed evenings. 7.30pm, last Wed of the month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408