What’s On Listings 17-23 January

Have your say

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Blackpool

Aladdin Circus Pantomime: with a whole host of incredible stunts, jaw-dropping feats and comedy capers, not mention the world-famous water-finale. The Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ. Tel: 01253 622242. Until Sun, Jan 20

Chorley

Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox: with Chorley Youth Theatre. £8, child £6. 7.30pm plus Sat mat. 2.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Opens Fri, Jan 18 until Sat, Jan 19

Clitheroe

January Clitheroe Comedy Club: with the star of BBC2’s The Mash Report and Live At The Apollo, Geoff Norcott. Plus The Kagools and Rob Deering. £12.50. 7.15pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Fri, Jan 18 only

Darwen

The Children Act (12): starring Emma Thompson. From £5. 2pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Wed, Jan 23 only

Lancaster

Scratch Night: launching the 2019 calendar of live events. See what North West artists are working on before anyone else. A ‘Pay What You Decide’ event. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Fri, Jan 18 only

Mary Poppins Returns (U): sequel to the classic musical. From £5.50, under 18s £4.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Fri, Jan 18 until Thu, Jan 24 (not Sun 20)

Mrs Doubtfire (12A): £2.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Jan 19 only

La Bayadere: a live version with The Bolshoi’s first outing of the New Year. From £12.50. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sun, Jan 20 only

Preston

Passport to Pimlico: a screening of the Ealing comedy favourite. £3.25. 6pm. The Peoples Production Lab, 55 Guildhall Street, Preston PR1 3NU. Fri, Jan 18 only

Stand-Up to Stand-Out - Women’s Stand Up Comedy Workshop: with Lynne Parker, founder of Funny Women, the UK’s leading female comedy company. £25. 5.30pm, plus screening of ‘9 to 5’ at 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Tue, Jan 22 only

Southport

Jack and the Beanstalk: toe-tapping tunes, spellbinding singing and all your favourite pantomime people. From £10. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Until Sun, Jan 20

Music

Jazz

The Blufunk Syndicate: 20% jazz and 80% funk. Live band and disco. £4 in advance, £5 OTD. 7.30pm. St Teresa’s Parish Centre, Queensway Road, Penwortham PR1 0DS. Tel: 07581 370091. Sat, Jan 19 only

Eagley Jazz Club: with The WirrOrleans Jazz Band. Members £5, non-members £7. 8pm. Dunscar Conservative Club, Hardmans Lane, Bromley Cross BL7 9HJ. Tel: 01257 474319. Mon, Jan 21 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Merry Hell: fresh from winning best band and best live act at the folking awards. From £11. 7pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Jan 18 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Classic Album Night 5: Dark Side of the Moon. Free entry. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Second-Hand Book Fair: thousands of books on many subjects, with café and free parking. Admission 60p. 10am-4pm. Barton Village Hall, PR3 5HE. Tel: 01524 752968.

Ashton on Ribble Farmers’ Market: supporting local farmers and producers. Fresh seasonal produce and Fairtrade goods. Collecting point for the Preston foodbank. 9am-1pm, surgery for Ashton councillors 11am-noon. St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827835

Sunday

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Friday

Harris Open Event: Recovery images of living in a secure environment. Producing a group artwork looking at issues around mental health and recovery. Ages 18+. Free. 1.30-4pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905414

Ghost Tours: ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting to serve you a two course meal. Ages 13+. From 5.30pm. £32. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Chorley FC Multi-Sports Activity Programme: with experienced goalkeeping coaches. For boys and girls, 6-14. £5 per session. 5-6pm, every Fri until Feb 1. Southlands School, Clover Road, Chorley PR7 2NJ. Tel: 07804 145055

Saturday

Fundraising Gig: in aid of Manchester’s Christie Hospital. With country-rock band Ragged but Righteous, award-winning singer-songwriter Nicky Swann and local Americana outfit, Tailgates & Substitutes. See www.facebook.com/raggedbutrighteous. 8pm. The Railway, Preston Road, Leyland

Ribble 100, 1919-2019 - Display Launch Open Day: Ribble Enthusiasts’ Club and the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will have vintage Ribble buses on display. Plus the debut of Crankshaft Brewery’s commemorative Ribble 100 beer. 2-4pm. Flag Market, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

KTB Music Saturday Sing: a fun afternoon of laughter and song. No music, just words. £3 per person, including a brew. 2.30-4pm. KTB Music, Moss Lane, Little Hoole, Preston PR4 4SX. Tel: 01772 933042

Little Red Riding Hood Family Event: make a little cake for Granny, try a bit of wood-cutting and watch out for the wolf! www. wildwooddays.co.uk. £5, under 3s free. 10am-noon and 2-4pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

The Spire at Night: all welcome.Every Sat until Feb 23. £8.50. 7.30-8.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Winckley Square Guided Walks and Talks 2019: learn more about your local heritage with a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian square. Free, donations welcome. 2pm. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Holocaust Memorial Day: tree planting event. See www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/holocaust-memorial-day-2019/. 10am. Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre

Wednesday

Talk - A Fleet Street in Every Town: The Provincial Press in England, 1855-1900. How Victorian newspaper readers used the local press. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. 6-8pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Holocaust Memorial Day talk: organised by Lancaster University Politics Society and Jewish Society. See www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/holocaust-memorial-day-2019/. 10am. Lancaster Priory, Priory Close, Lancaster LA1 1YZ

Young People’s Cinema Workshop: gain fantastic experience for your CV. No previous experience necessary, just a love of film and an interest in learning about cinema. For ages 16-19. Email ppl@theyeatculture.org. 4-6pm. The Peoples Production Lab, 55 Guildhall Street, Preston PR1 3NU

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Harris Open 2018: painting, drawing, photography, textiles and more by Preston artists. Until Jan 20, 2019. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Libertas: an exhibition and sale of contemporary textile art by Natural Progression Textile Group, based on the theme of freedom. Free entry. Mon-Sat, 9am-5.30pm, Thur until 7.30pm, Sun 10am-4pm. Until Jan 30. Avant Garden Centre, Gallery Cafe, Wigan Road, Leyland PR25 5XW Tel: 01772 433777

Morecambe Bay’s Hidden Heritage: the most wonderful aspects of the bay including ancient archaeology, unsung people, and mysterious ruins. Noon-4pm, daily until Feb 24, 2019. Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St George’s Quay, Lancaster LA1 1RB. Tel: 01524 382264

Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3.30pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Sat, Jan 19 until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Pocket Wren Workshop: learn the basics of paper cutting and produce your own personalised framed monogram paper cut. £28. 10.30am-1.30pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642980

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

How to Paint with Pastels: painting workshop with Les Darlow. £45. 10.30am-4pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 07900 576 840

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walks, Jan 19 - Ambleside; Feb 2 - Malham. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £9. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Fleetwood Walk: an hour’s stroll to look at the new sea defences and promenade enhancement. 2pm. Meet at Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood FY7 8NE. Tel: 01253 700066

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Over Wyre Social and Activity Club: Josie Gouldson will be making ‘Puddings and Pies’. All welcome. 2-4pm. St Oswald’s Parish Hall, Preesall. Tel: 01253 811712

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. The Minster, Church Street, Avenham. Tel: 01772 750152

Wheels For All Cycling: indoor adaptable bike rides for disabled and autistic people. Noon-2pm. West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton Lane, Preston PR1 5EP. Tel: 07748 207549

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: Baby and Toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. No need to book. £3, no charge for siblings. 10-10.45am. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Pauline & Ian Greenhalgh with ‘A Shot at Wildlife 2015’. All welcome. See www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Painting Classes: Ever fancied having a go at painting? Well now’s your chance! With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. 10am-3pm. St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07969 177369

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: well known traditional folk carols and one or two local ones you may not know. No choral experience required. Small charge for a carol sheet. 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: hushabyebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408