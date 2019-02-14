What’s On Listings 14-20 February

Have your say

Theatre

Blackburn

The Hallé: Carlos Miguel Prieto brings his panache to bear on Beethoven’s exhilarating Seventh Symphony. From £16. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Feb 15 only

Quadrophenia – Live: The Goldhawks deliver a stunning live performance of The Who’s smash hit concept album, Quadrophenia. From £23.50. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Feb 16 only

Lee Mead: this is Lee Mead, this is a dream that became a reality, this is his story. From £19.50. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sun, Feb 17 only

Sooty’s Magic Show: Izzy Wizzy let’s get busy! Join Sooty for his brand new Laugh Out Loud Magic Show. From £11. 2.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Wed, Feb 20 only

Chorley

Wacky Woody’s World of Magic: a comedy magic show for ages 4-8. £6. 2-3.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Mon, Feb 18 only

Romesh Ranganathan - Work In Progress: £10. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Wed, Feb 20 only

Clitheroe

The Greatest Show For Families: an immersive journey through songs of the Box Office smash, as well as the best songs from other musical favourites. From £16. 6.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Opens Sat, Feb 16 until Sun, Feb 17

Darwen

Mark Thomas: what’s going right, what’s going wrong and how does it get better? From £13. 7.30pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Feb 15 only

The Tragedy Of King Richard II (12A): broadcast live from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London. From £13. 7pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sat, Feb 16 only

The Selfish Giant: how even the grumpiest giant’s heart can melt when spring finally comes. From £6. 2pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Mon, Feb 18 only

Lancaster

Escaping the Perfects: a play about a group of people who find a place in Lancaster to escape all the schmaltz surrounding February 14. £3.50. 7.30pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Thu, Feb 14 only

Stripey Honey…Is Very Yummy!: a touching and funny story of how tigers, bees and honey collectors learn to live and play together. Ages 5+. £6. 11am & 1.30pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Feb 16 only

Lancaster International (PG): half hour film is about the everyday lives of ordinary people who have settled in the city from other countries. Free. 2pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Sat, Feb 16 only

Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder: playful, poignant and with a little sprinkling of magic. Perfect for under 8s. £7. Noon, 2pm & 4pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Wed, Feb 20 only

Morecambe

Duvet Dancing: a special performance that supports the development of children 6 months- three years old. It is all about the understanding of the body as a child’s first place of learning. Free. 10am. More Music, The Hothouse, 13-17 Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Tel: 01524 831997. Tue, Feb 19 only

Music

Jazz

Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra: popular Big Band music across the whole spectrum. From £8. 2pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Sun, Feb 17 only

Rock

Equinox: a one-man Pink Floyd Show. £7. 7.30pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425. Fri, Feb 15 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Love Folk Festival 2019: a weekend long celebration featuring new, upcoming and traditional folk music. From £20. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, Feb 15 until Sat, Feb 16

Mike Wilson & Damien Barber: two of the finest exponents of traditional style song in the UK. £13. 8pm. Mellor Brook Community Centre, 7, Whalley Road, Mellor Brook BB2 7PR. Tel: 07377 788716. Sat, Feb 16 only

Lau: Scottish folk pioneers with their new album ‘Midnight and Closedown’. £18.50. 8pm. Lancaster Grand, St Leonardgate, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64695. Sat, Feb 16 only

Ewan McLennan: troubadour, balladeer and storyteller cut in the old style. £10 OTD. Willows Folk Club, at Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, Wrea Green PR4 2PH. Wed, Feb 20 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

Adam Sullivan: acoustic covers of 70s, 80s and 90s music. Plus pre-entertainment dining - three courses each and bottle of wine to share, £20pp. Free entry. 8pm. The Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive, Penwortham PR1 0NL. Tel: 01772 471477

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Wedding Fair: what a stunning Shireburn wedding could look like. Noon-4pm. The Shireburn Arms, Whalley Road, Hurst Green, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 826678

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Ashton on Ribble Farmers’ Market: supporting local farmers and producers. Fresh seasonal produce and Fairtrade goods. Collecting point for the Preston foodbank. 9am-1pm, surgery for Ashton councillors 11am-noon. St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 827835

Saturday, Feb 23

Table Top & New 2 U Sale: tables £10, call to book. 9.30am-12.30pm. Fulwood Methodist Church, Crossroads Centre, Watling St. Road, Fulwood PR2 8EA. Tel: 01772 716203

Sunday

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Bowland Dark Skies Festival: a week of special events during half-term. Full details of events at www.forestofbowland.com. Sat, Feb 16 until Sat, Feb 23. Various locations, Forest of Bowland

Guided tours of the Moon: led by UCLan Jeremiah Horrocks Institute. Various dates and times until Sat, Feb 23. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Half-term Fun: snowdrop walks, den building, nature hunt, house trail and Orchard Paddock to explore. Adult from £9.50, child from £4.75.Sat, Feb 16 until Sun, Feb 24. National Trust Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG. Tel: 01704 821254

Primrose Festival: a colourful celebration of this ever-popular garden flower. Sat, Feb 2 until Sun, Feb 24. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900

Kidsfest 2019: theatre, craft workshops, museums, exhibitions and more! Mon, Feb 18 until Sat, Feb 23. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Saturday

Like A Tree: magical outdoor puppetry show show and tree-planting. Book online at www. wildwooddays.co.uk. £10 per person, under 3s free. Noon and 2pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Victorian High Tea: adults £5, children £3. 4pm. St. Walburge’s Hall, Weston Street, Preston

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Climb the third highest spire in the country. Tours free, spire climb £2.50. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

The Spire at Night: all welcome.Every Sat until Feb 23. £8.50. 7.30-8.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Stemettes Hack Chorley: an exciting event where you can create your very own app. Everything provided including food. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk. Ages 5-22. Free. 10am-5pm, Sat, Feb 16 until Sun, Feb 17. DXC Technology, Euxton House, Euxton Lane, Chorley PR7 6FE

Construction Club: drop in and play with a massive supply of LEGO. Every fortnight, 10.30am-12.30pm, see www.theatkinson.co.uk for dates. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Sunday

Winckley Square Guided Walks and Talks 2019: learn more about your local heritage with a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian square. Free, donations welcome. 2pm. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Preston Potato Day: over 90 varieties supplied in 1kg nets including heritage and organic varieties. Plus lots more seeds, bushes and bulbs. 10am-2pm. Brighter Blooms, Walton Flats Nursery, Gillibrand Street, Walton-le-dale PR5 4AX

Pets As Therapy Family Fun Day: 11am-3.30pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900

Tuesday

Mission to Mars - Family Science Shows: a fast-paced, high energy mission into space complete with live demonstrations. Free, tickets available from the shop on arrival. 11.30am & 1pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Stop Motion Animation Workshop: ages 6-11. From £10. 9.30am-12.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599

How to Build a Computer Workshop: ages 6-11. From £10. 1.30-4.30pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Museum of the Moon: a giant three-dimensional moon suspended in the centre of the Grade I listed building. Until Feb 24, 2019. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Morecambe Bay’s Hidden Heritage: the most wonderful aspects of the bay including ancient archaeology, unsung people, and mysterious ruins. Noon-4pm, daily until Feb 24, 2019. Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House, St George’s Quay, Lancaster LA1 1RB. Tel: 01524 382264

Sporting Chorley: Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Free admission. Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun, noon-3.30pm until end of Feb 2019. Farmhouse Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Frank Hampson – The Man who drew Dan Dare: daily until Mar 16, 2019 The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Dr Jekyll’s Laboratory: Science and Medicine in the Nineteenth Century. Step inside a Victorian study in this interactive and fun exhibition. Free. 10am-4pm, Sat, Feb 9 until Sat, May 25. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Whist and Domino Drive: including supper. Hot pot fruit pies tea or coffee. Prizes and raffle. £7 OTD. 7pm. Whitechapel & Inglewhite Bowling Club

Saturday

KTB Music Saturday Sing: a fun afternoon of laughter and song. No music, just words. £3 incl. a brew! 2.30-4pm. KTB Music, Moss Lane, Little Hoole, Preston PR4 4SX. Tel: 01772 933042

Lancashire - A Journey into the Wild: illustrated talk. Local author John Lamb explores the untamed corners of the county. 11am. South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre, The Old Grammar School, Church Road, Leyland PR25 3FJ. Tel: 01772 422041

Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Whittingham Hospital Railway Talk: with local historian and author David Hindle. All profits to Grimsargh Wetlands Trust. £3.50. 7.30pm. Grimsargh Club, 148 Preston Road, Grimsargh PR2 5JQ. Tel: 07572 823520

Rainbow Whist & Domino Drive: with Gt. Eccleston Ladies N.F.U. All welcome. Admission £5 including plate tea. 2pm. Out Rawcliffe Village Hall

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

How To Paint With Pastels: painting workshop with Les Darlow. £45. 10.30am-4pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900

World of Wine: a Grand Tour of Italy with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Feb 16 - Threlkeld. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Fleetwood Walk: an hour’s stroll to look at the new sea defences and promenade enhancement. 10.30am. Meet at Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood FY7 8NE. Tel: 01253 700066

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Landscape Paintings From A Photograph: with Graham Lowe. £22. 10am-3.30pm. Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT. Tel: 01995 642900

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Wed, 9.30-11.30am. St Paul’s Church Hall, Farington Moss, Preston. Tel: 07946 748898

Clubs/Societies

Thursday

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. The Minster, Church Street, Avenham. Tel: 01772 750152

Wheels For All Cycling: indoor adaptable bike rides for disabled and autistic people. Noon-2pm. West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton Lane, Preston PR1 5EP. Tel: 07748 207549

Whittle Seniors Art Group: for people aged 50+. Friendly group with mixed level of artists. Every Thu 10am-noon. £3, tutor lead monthly workshops/demos, extra £2. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go? Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Whittle Seniors Computer Group: for people aged 50+. Tutor lead friendly group for people wanting to better understand how to use the software on their computers. Either bring your own laptop or use one in the computer room. Every Fri 11am-1pm. £3 incl refreshments. Community Hall, Union Street, Whittle-le-Woods. Tel: 01257 241309

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Susan Jones with ‘A Very Different View of an International Airport: Dust, Fingerprints and Particulate Pollution’. All welcome. See www.prestonsociety.co.uk. £3 OTD. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

Hardy Plant Society North West Group: AGM and review of the group’s activities for the past year followed by a hot pot supper. See www.hardy-plantnw.org.uk. 7.30pm. Samlesbury Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane, Preston

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Preston Gardening Society: Mr Raymond Smith with ‘From Muck and Music to Stones and Roses’. 7.30pm. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton. Tel: 01772 768637

Chipping Local History Society: Dr. Alan Crosby on ‘The Great War – Chipping and Bleasdale’. Visitors welcome. 7.45pm. St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping. Tel: 01772 864289

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tuesday and Friday, 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884327

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm (contact to be sure of dates). Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408