TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best from the regular schedules from Saturday January 6 to Friday January 12.

Attenborough And The Sea Dragon, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

On the Jurassic coast of Britain a remarkable 200 million year-old fossil is discovered - the bones of an Ichthyosaur - a giant sea dragon that ruled the oceans when the dinosaurs ruled the land. Sir David Attenborough investigates in this one-hour special.

Hunted, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Following a dramatic launch and helicopter chase in Manchester, the fugitives are pursued across the UK by the elite team of hunters, drawn from some of the world’s best investigators and led by former Scotland Yard detective Chief Peter Bleksley. A share of £100,000 is up for grabs.

McMafia, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Weeks have passed since the events at the end of episode two and business is now thriving in Prague.

With the help of Semiyon’s investment, Benes has grown his operation, leaving Vadim concerned and confused. Deciding to take matters into his own hands, Vadim arrives in Prague.

SAS: Who Dares Wins, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

25 new civilian recruits are pushed to their limits in Morocco’s extreme and unforgiving Atlas Mountains. Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff (DS) Foxy, Ollie and Billy are intensifying the course, in a condensed version of SAS Selection.

The Tunnel: Vengeance, Sky Atlantic, Thursday, 9pm

Fears for Elise’s safety escalate when Karl finds blood splatters at her apartment, as well as a series of menacing voicemail messages on her phone. This leads to a tense final showdown with the “Pied Piper”, and closure at last as the truth behind Charlie Moreau’s abduction is revealed.