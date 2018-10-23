'Top gear is officially dead! BBC is clutching at straws!' - Do you think Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are the right choice?

News that the BBC has appointed northerners Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness as the new hosts of Top Gear has been met with a mixed reaction from readers.

Earlier this year Matt LeBlanc announced he was leaving the motoring show after four series, leading to speculation over his replacement.

LeBlanc's final series as lead host will air in early 2019, with Flintoff and McGuinness starting soon after.

While Flintoff and McGuinness might be overjoyed at landing their 'dream job', the news has drawn a mixed reaction:

"I do hope it works out because I’ve missed watching it, think I’ll start watching it again and I do hope they adopt some proper Lancashire dialog so that anyone south of Cheshire will just be scratching their heads - The only thing about it all is that Jezza, Hampster and Captain Slow are really the ONLY guys for the show but the BBC have proper blown that bridge up sadly."

Stuart Dagger

"Top gear is officially dead! BBC is clutching at straws!"

Dave Cuming

"Go on our Freddie xx"

Angie Whittle

"No likey, no watchy! Simples! It isn't like the old days with 3 channels to choose from. Personally, I think Freddie is a likeable normal person so why not? Presenter is the title not mechanic!"

Linda Campbell

"They don't need to ''know'' about anything, just give us a good laugh."

John Clarke

"And apart from driving them ....what professionally wise do they know about cars?"

John Earnshaw

"How could they get it so wrong how could this get the OK on a board meeting"

Daniel Allerton

"Not sure anyone can top the old team"

Susan Appleby

"Don't you know this is going to be good fun with these two, might start watching it now."

Marie Abela

"Great news. Two lovely blokes

Carol Robinson

"But was clarkson not a journalist for ‘top gear’ magazine 🤔 and formedthe motoring press agency in the 80’s 🤷🏻‍♂️slightly different to an ex cricketer who just happens to drive a car?"

James O'Brien

Is it April fools day

Matt Rimmer

"When I saw McGuiness, I thought they’d seen sense, and it was John."

Kevin Williams

"Nothing even mentions knowledge about a car so whats the point in them presenting... money and greed."

Sean Cunningham

"People keep saying what do they know about cars but before top gear Clarkson was a journalist , Richard Hammond was presenter on local radio and James May was a civil servant and then a journalist , so what does it matter ?? Everything they say is scripted anyway."

Mark Fenerty