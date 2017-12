A car dealership in Preston hosted a flying visit from the Grand Tour TV show this week.

The visit to Bowker Motor Group in Preston was part of a BMW i3 challenge from Edinburgh to Monza. And Bowker was chosen to recharge the electric vehicles on the first day of the challenge.

27 TV and film crew in total were on the trip. And that number including three vloggers: the UK’s Marcus Butler; Paola Maria from Italy; and, and Papi Juca from Mexico.