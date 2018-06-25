Soap stars scouted out to be skills ambassadors

Blackpool Scouts have announced two new famous faces set to help support their work - with actresses Nicola Thorp and Lucy Fallon becoming ambassadors.

The Coronation Street stars have been revealed as signing up to the organisation, with a statement from Blackpool Scouts on Twitter saying: “We are so excited to announce that we have two new local ambassadors.

Nicola Thorp

“Welcome to @nicolathorp_ & @lufallon from @itvcorrie.

“They are both just as excited about coming on board as we are and will help us spread the word about the #SkillsForLife we provide here in Blackpool!”.

After playing several hard-hitting storylines since joining the Weatherfield soap as teenage tearaway Bethany Platt three years ago, Lucy has recently been picking up awards for her work.

The 22-year-old comes from Cleveleys was joined on the Street last year by fellow Fylde actress Nicola Thorp, who came in to play killer Pat Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubenstein.

Nicola, who grew up in North Shore, recently left the show after her on-screen dad’s death.

Of her new role with Blackpool Scouts, she wrote on Twitter: "So super excited about this! Proud of Blackpool and proud of what the Scouts stand for.

"Wasn’t allowed to join when I was little because I was a girl. Now I’m over the moon to be an ambassador! And Scouts is open to EVERYONE! Be prepared @lufallon."

She’s also an ambassador for Blackpool youth homelessness charity Streetlife, sleeping out for themback in March.