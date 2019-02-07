Shetland: What channel is it on, when does it start and what's the story?

Crime drama Shetland starring Douglas Henshall as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez returns to screens.

When is it on? Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

What is It? The acclaimed murder-mystery series returns for a thrilling six-part tale, in which Perez’s investigation uncovers a complex and unsettling network

of organised crime.

What’s the story? On a windswept hillside, a young man waits patiently, shivering in a grey suit. He’s waiting for someone. A vehicle appears and he tentatively approaches. A few days later, a jogger on her morning run discovers a severed hand on the beach.

The mystery deepens Perez and the team are shocked by the discovery. Even more so, when a holdall containing further body parts, including a head, is found at an inlet nearby.

Who is it? An initial forensic investigation reveals that the body parts all belong to the same victim. What events led up to this discovery?

What do the team do? Spotted in Lerwick a few days before, the team use CCTV to trace the victim’s last movements. Having identified him as a young Nigerian man, they start to scrutinise his emails and social media accounts. And it is then that the investigation takes a sinister turn…

Who’s in it? Perez is played by Douglas Henshall, Tosh by Alison O’Donnell, Sandy by Steven Robertson, Duncan by Mark Bonnar, Cassie by Erin Armstrong, and Rhona by Julie Graham.

Where is it filmed? Quite a lot of Shetland is actually shot on the Scottish mainland, with locations including Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, Barrhead, Ayr and Irvine, and North Ayrshire, while the cast and crew have Glasgow as their base.

But Henshall shares that he filmed on Shetland itself for six or seven weeks. And you can't help but wonder what it was like to work somewhere so remote (the island's nearest neighbour is Orkney, 50 miles to the south west). "It's great, I love going there," attests Henshall. "Our crew are fantastic. It was a really nice bunch of people and we got on very well. When you're working very hard and the elements are against you, it draws people very close."

