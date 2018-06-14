Nicola says her goodbyes to Weatherfield

Blackpool Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp has bid a fond farewell to the cobbles as she exits the show.

The actress and campaigner's final Weatherfield scenes were broadcast this week, and she shared a tweet paying tribute to the soap's cast and crew and thanking fans for their support

Nicola's spent the past year playing Nicola Rubenstein, the long-lost secret daughter of killer Pat Phelan, who last month was finally killed off after his reign of terror.

In a bid to make a fresh start with her newborn son Zack, Nicola Rubenstein has packed up to move to Bristol with pal Eileen Grimshaw.

After her final scene's aired, Nicola wrote: "Thanks to the cast and crew and everyone at Coronation Street for making the cobbles feel like home this past year.

"I’m lucky to call you my friends. Thanks to the audience and fans for all the love and support.

On the National Television Awards red carpet, Nicola Thorp

"From this Nicola (and the other one) see you later, Weatherfield."

Nicola, from North Shore, initially came to national recognition in 2016, when she was fired from a temping receptionist job at City accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers for wearing flat shoes and not high heels

Her 150,000-signature petition forced a debate in Parliament in a bid to make it illegal for companies to require women to wear high heels at work - with new guidelines on the matter issued earlier this year.

The former Arnold School pupil recently sparked debate after writing a column on the subject of the treatment of women at red carpet events - including her own experience at the National Television Awards when a photographer attempted to get a picture of a 'nip slip' wardrobe malfunction.

During her time in Coronation Street, Nicola has signed up as a patron for Blackpool's youth homelessness charity Streetlife and will later this year tackle the 10k Blackpool Music Run for the cause, having also taken part in their Big Sleep Out earlier this year.