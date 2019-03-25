Martin Clunes to return for ninth series of Doc Martin

Martin Clunes will reprise his role in Doc Martin for a ninth series, ITV has announced.

Filming for eight new episodes will begin in Port Isaac in Cornwall this week, and will see the return of Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth and Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellingham.

The upcoming series will see Dr Martin Ellingham's career hanging in the balance as he faces scrutiny from the General Medical Council following complaints about his bad-tempered approach to patients.

Clunes said: "We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there.

"The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television."

The show has filmed in Cornwall since it started in 2004 and is credited with boosting tourism to Port Isaac.

The team were recently honoured for their outstanding contribution by Cornwall Tourism in a ceremony at Truro Cathedral, and producer Philippa Braithwaite said: "The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making Doc Martin.

"We are thrilled that we have been able to give something back, and to be recognised in this way is the icing on the cake.

"We also contribute to a fund for the village and have raised £134,000 so far. The people of Port Isaac decide how the funds should be used."

The ninth series will also see the return of Ian McNeice as Bert Large and Joe Absolom as his son Al.

John Marquez will be back as PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom as the doctor's receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

The directors of the ninth series of Doc Martin are Nigel Cole and Charlie Palmer.