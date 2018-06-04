Love Island 2018: Former Miss Blackpool Kendall Rae Knight won’t be slumming it

It’s fair to say Kendall Rae Knight won’t be slumming it while living her sunkissed dream.

The Former Miss Blackpool will hit our screens tonight when the first episode of the ITV2 show is aired at 9pm.And this is where she will be spending her time during the show. Six men and five women will enter the luxury, camera-filled residence on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Luxury Love Island accommodation which will be enjoyed by Kendall Rae Knight

The singletons will be treated to facilities including an L-shaped infinity pool in the the villa’s garden, an outdoor bar to prepare drinks and communal dressing areas where they can get ready for parties in their new pad, according to ITV.

The 26-year-old retail manager is originally from Newton-with-Scales and is a former pupil of Carr Hill High School in Kirkham. She won the Miss Blackpool beauty competition in 2013 and went on to win Miss North West.

But is she looking for love?

She said: “If you really connect with someone and the time comes when you get a bit intimate I don’t think that should be frowned upon.

“My mum is just as excited as me. Her words were ‘don’t think of us, don’t think would mum be ashamed?’

“If anything she said the only regret I had when I was younger was I didn’t get enough grass stains.

“My mum just said for me to do what I want.”

