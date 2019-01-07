Killing Eve stars tease season 2 at Golden Globes

The makers of the hit BBC series Killing Eve have hinted at what fans can expect from the show's second season while at the Golden Globe awards.

Writer Phoebe Waller-Bridger and star Jodie Comer said the drama about the hunt for a troubled assassin will feature "more fun, more violence" and some "really delicious violence" on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Sandra Oh, left, and Jodie Comer

"Lot's more danger," said Comer, who plays psychopathic killer Villanelle, and "going deeper into that brain" laughed Waller-Bridge, pointing to Comer's head.

Comer added that fans will see more "moments when you question if Villanelle has any morals" and "obviously the relationship between Eve and Villanelle."

"Lots of blood. More death," she continued.

"Really delicious violence," interjected Waller-Bridge.

"More fun, more fashion. It's got it all!" Comer concluded.

The first season of Killing Eve is nominated in the Best Television Series - Drama category, while Comer's co-star Sandra Oh, who plays the eponymous Eve, is nominated for a best actress award in a TV drama.

Season two is expected to air in April.