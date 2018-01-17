John Thomson nominated for animation award

Brenda Blethyn, John Thomson and the singing cakes from the Great British Bake Off advert are all in the running for the British Animation Awards.

The actors are nominated in the best voice performance category for their work on Ethel & Ernest and Scream Street: King Niles respectively and will compete against Teresa Gallagher for her role in The Amazing World Of Gumball: The Choices.

READ MORE: John Thomson was made an Honorary Fellow of the University of Central Lancashire

The singing cakes, pastries and loaves, which delivered a rendition of Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus's We All Stand Together in the trailer for the Great British Bake Off, are nominated in the best animation in a commercial category.

The ad will compete against the BBC's Christmas advertising campaign The Supporting Act and pet food company James Wellbeloved's Mega City advert featuring a busking boy and his adorable dog.

Ethel & Ernest, an adaptation of Raymond Briggs' graphic novel about his parents, is also nominated in the best long form category, alongside the adaptation of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's classic children's book We're Going On A Bear Hunt, and Revolting Rhymes, which is based on Roald Dahl's poems.

The Amazing World Of Gumball is also nominated for best children's series alongside Aardman Animations' Karma Farmer and Beano Studios' Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed: Screwtop In Love.

The best pre-school series category will see CBeebies shows Hey Duggee: The Tadpole Badge and Twirlywoos: More About Collecting compete with Sarah And Duck: Constable Quack compete for the prize.

The new music video for Elton John's 1972 hit Rocket Man, made by Iranian film-maker and refugee Majid Adin, will vie for the title of best music video with Katie Melua's Perfect World and Leap Of Faith by Mr Jukes, while the best short film category will see Ben Steer's Mamoon compete with Sarina Nihel's Rabbit's Blood and Will Anderson's Have Heart.

The awards ceremony, held every two years, rewards the best of British animation.

Jayne Pilling, director of the BAAs, said: "At each awards we never cease to be bowled over by the sheer creativity and innovation in British animation.

"The 2018 awards look set to be another wonderful celebration of this thriving industry."

The awards will be held at the BFI Southbank on March 15.