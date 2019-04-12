Jeremy Clarkson emotional as he says goodbye to the Grand Tour studio audience

Have your say

The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson became emotional as he confirmed the end of the show's studio element.

It was announced last year that the fourth series would focus on road trip adventures specials rather than The Grand Tour tent.

Clarkson fronts the show alongside Richard Hammond and James May, who first began presenting together for BBC One's Top Gear.

In the final episode of series three, which was released on Friday, Clarkson told the studio audience it was the end of the show as they know it.

"The show as you know it is ending," he said.

"The audience, the track, but, who would like to see us doing more big adventures, road trips, specials?

"So whilst it's not goodbye from us, it is goodbye from the tent. Anyone want to buy a tent?"

The final episode also includes a nostalgic film about the Ford saloon, which Clarkson said he put his "heart and soul into writing".

Clarkson, 59, was sacked from Top Gear following a "fracas" with a producer over hot food in 2015, while May, 56, and Hammond, 49, left soon afterwards.

The new motoring show arrived on Amazon Prime in 2016.