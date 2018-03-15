Incredible Hulk stops 'runaway tram' on Blackpool Promenade

'The Incredible Hulk' is here to save the day.

The iconic green superhero crashes into Blackpool today, stopping a 'runaway tram' in its tracks on Blackpool Promenade, near Festival House.

Picture by Dave Nelson

The huge waxwork is the star of the new Marvel area at Madame Tussauds. It was originally planned to remain on the Prom until 2.30pm today, however it will now come down at 12.30pm due to a last minute change of plans.

The new £1m addition to the attraction, which opens on March 24, will feature new waxworks of Thor, Nick Fury, and Spiderman.

Guests will start their journey in a comic book shop filled with Marvel classics and miniature action figures before entering a 'portal' that leads to Thor's ice cave, where they can test their strength by trying to lift his famous hammer. They will then encounter the Incredible Hulk surrounded by debris in a New York street, and see Spiderman swinging from skyscrapers.

Waxworks of Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy are also expected to be put in place in the upcoming months.

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: "It's been in planning for probably just over two years.

"Because of Blackpool's continued development as the best UK seaside town, we approached Marvel and they were really pleased to do it and really keen to help us. It just shows the strength of Blackpool itself and how well the resort is doing.

“The new area will be a must-visit destination for all Marvel fans, offering the chance to get up close and personal to their favourite characters from the big screen.

“We are working closely with Merlin Magic Making and Marvel on the design and build to ensure the new attraction is authentic to the comics and offers unique experiences."