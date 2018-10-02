City primary pupils prepare for maths content hosted by TV star Bobby Seagull

City primary school pupils are preparing for the National Young Mathematicians Award, presented by University Challenge star Bobby Seagull.

The first rounds takes place on Wednesday, November 7 and Thursday, November 8 from 12pm – 2pm at Explore Learning, Sainsbury’s, Flintoff Way, Preston.

The semi-finals take the highest scoring schools in the region who battle it out to become the top five teams in the UK.

Here the highest scoring primary and secondary schools from the across the UK will venture to Cambridge to take part in the grand final in January.

The final will be presented by Seagull, who shot to fame while appearing on University Challenge. He is currently presenting The Monkman and Seagull Genius Guide to Britain on BBC with his fellow University Challenge contestant.