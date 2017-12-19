Bake Off stars recreate East 17's Stay Another Day music video

The stars of The Great British Bake Off have recreated a classic Christmas music video to promote the programme's seasonal specials.

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding lip sync along to East 17's Christmas number one Stay Another Day while wearing white fur-lined parkas and dancing for the cameras.

As the camera pans across the four famous faces at the beginning of the Channel 4 promo clip, only the top of Toksvig's head is visible, to draw attention to her diminutive stature.

She later dons sunglasses in tribute to the look adopted by band member Terry Coldwell in the 1994 video, while Fielding wafts a white sheet around.

Series favourites Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones will return to the tent when the show is back on Channel 4 for two festive episodes.

Each episode will see four former contestants return to go head-to-head for the Star Baker crown.

The pair will appear in The Great Christmas Bake Off alongside fellow previous contestants Paul Jagger, 51, a prison governor from series six who is best remembered for his detailed lion bread, and Beca Lyne-Pirkis, 35, from series four.

A second show, The Great Festive Bake Off, will feature Benjamina Ebuehi and Rav Bansal from series seven, as well as heartthrob Rob Billington from the second series, and child welfare officer Sandy Docherty from series six.

The Great Christmas Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 7.40pm.

The Great Festive Bake Off is on Channel 4 on January 1 at 7.40pm