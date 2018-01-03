Are you brave enough for this brand new game show?

There isn't a lot of detail, but what there is tells you that this definitely isn't for the faint-hearted.

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you, this might be just the new year challenge you were looking for.

The makers of Blind Date are looking for fun, fearless and entertaining people to take part in a new game show.

Contestants will take a flight to a mystery location where they will take part in a series of challenges with big name celebrity hosts, and there is just one simple rule: DO NOT FLINCH..

Do don't have to be fit or tough, but it sounds like brave and fearless should be on your list.

It’s easy to apply, CLICK HERE - pop in your contact details and someone will be in touch.

If you're successful, don't forget to let us know.