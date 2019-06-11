TV’s “Flog It” star to help Cash Converters customers sell or auction their valuable items in Preston

TV antiques expert David Fletcher – star of TV’s long-running programme “Flog It” – is set to host a unique valuation day in store at Cash Converters in Preston.

David will be joined by Jenny Knott from auction house Holloways Branbury and Cash Converters’ valuation expert Michael Suter to help price customers’ heirlooms, jewellery, art and antiques.

Flog It

The one-off event on Tuesday 18 June will run like an in-store version of “Flog It Live”, will offer customers and locals the chance to book an appointment to spend time with the valuation experts.

Once the valuation is complete, the customer can take their items home, sell them there and then to the Cash Converters team or put them up for auction and the price will then be dependent on auction bids.

Michael Suter of Capital Cash, the franchisee holders for the Cash Converter store in Preston, said: “We’re delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to meet David in our Preston store, as he’s one of the country’s leading valuation experts, known to millions through TV’s Flog It.

"We’re sure people will be queuing up to get some time to have their valuables looked at, therefore, it’s important that people register for an appointment.

“Many people think of Cash Converters as one of the country’s leading second-hand market places, and we are, however we’re also becoming more and more well-known for our pawnbroking and valuation services, which are growing fast.”

Speaking in advance of his visit to the Cash Converters store in Preston, David Fletcher said: “I’m excited to be able to have the opportunity to sit down with Cash Converters customers and value their items and antiques. I always look forward to seeing what comes through the door, and I’m hoping to discover some real hidden gems among the Lancashire community.”

To register their interest and book an appointment people should call the Cash Converters store team in Preston on 01772 823939.