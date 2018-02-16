Tricks on show for Preston's new market weekend

Preston’s new multi-million pound Market Hall opened its doors to the public for the first time on Monday and its first weekend is shaping up to be a lively affair with a magic touch.

In a bid to ensure as many people as possible get a taste of the new facilities in its opening few weeks, several entertainment and musical acts will be on show every Saturday for the next month.

It will all act as a precursor for when the hall stages its official opening ceremony in March, when all of the traders are fully set-up.

Tomorrow, a magician will be weaving through the crowds, dazzling youngsters and adults alike with a range of tricks.

Meanwhile, a Morris dancer group, ukulele band and the Red Rose Brass Band will be taking turns throughout the day to create a touch of musical atmosphere.

The acts will be stationed either outside the hall on the ourdoor market or at the top of Orchard Street, between 11am and 3pm. The hall – offering a fishmonger, butchers, cheese and cooked meat sellers along with sweets, flowers, bags and café facilities – is currently open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday with Sunday trade planned from next month.

Posting on the Lancashire Post’s Face -book page, Paul Stables said: “Looking forward to seeing how it all looks in the coming weeks. I’m impressed so far with what I’ve seen.”

Coun Robert Boswell, deputy leader at Preston Council, said: “The wait is finally over. Over the coming days and weeks more stalls will be ready to open and give you a warm welcome.”